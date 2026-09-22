AS Pro Kapital Grupp Calls For Conditional Early Redemption Of Its Existing 2020/2028 Secured Bonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As announced by AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter also referred to as Pro Kapital) in a separate stock exchange announcement on 22 September 2026, Pro Kapital has successfully placed new EUR 10,000,000 fixed rate bonds 2026/2028, directed to retail and professional investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (the“”). The settlement date for the New Bond Issue is expected to occur on 25 September 2026.

The funds raised through the New Bond Issue will be used to redeem Pro Kapital's outstanding senior secured callable fixed rate bonds with ISIN: SE0013801172 in a total outstanding nominal amount of EUR 10,545,000 (the“ Existing Bonds”). Accordingly, and in accordance with Pro Kapital's stock exchange announcement on 18 August 2026, Pro Kapital will call for conditional early redemption of all Existing Bonds, conditional upon settlement of the New Bond Issue (the“ Early Redemption”).

Provided that settlement of the New Bond Issue occurs, the Existing Bonds will be redeemed on 19 October 2026 (the“ Redemption Date”) at the redemption price of 100.00 per cent. of the nominal amount together with accrued but unpaid interest up to (and including) the Redemption Date (the“ Redemption Price”). The Redemption Price will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Existing Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Nordics at the end of business on 12 October 2026.

In connection with the Early Redemption, the Existing Bonds will be de-listed from Nasdaq Stockholm. A conditional notice of the Early Redemption will, on 23 September 2026, be sent to the holders directly registered in the debt register as owners of the Existing Bonds as per the date of this stock exchange announcement, 22 September 2026. The notice of Early Redemption will also be available at Pro Kapital's website.

For further information, please contact Pro Kapital at:

Edoardo Axel Preatoni, Member of the Management Board | +372 614 4920 | ...

Andrus Laurits, General Manager | +372 614 4920 | ...

The information was submitted for publication, on 22 September 2026, at 19:00 EEST / 18:00 CEST.