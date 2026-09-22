BIGBEN: Update On The Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings

Update on the

accelerated safeguard proceedings

of Bigben Interactive

Lesquin, 22 September 2026 – Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) (the“ Company”) recalls that, by a judgment dated 17 August 2026, the Commercial Court (Tribunal de commerce) of Lille Métropole opened accelerated safeguard proceedings (procédure de sauvegarde accélérée) for the benefit of the Company pursuant to articles L. 628-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, in connection with its financial restructuring (the“ Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings”).

These proceedings follow the agreement in principle announced to the market on 4 August 2026, obtained by the Company from its principal creditors and subsequently formalised in a lock-up agreement (the“ Lock-Up Agreement”) entered into with those same creditors, namely: holders of senior exchangeable bonds convertible into Nacon shares (the“ Signatory Bondholders”) representing approximately 67.6% of the total outstanding principal amount of the bonds, the five lenders under the syndicated credit facility in respect of the outstanding balance thereof, representing 100% of the total amount thereof, the credit institutions benefiting from guarantees (cautionnements) or other personal sureties granted by the Company, and certain bank creditors of Nacon (the“ Affected Guarantee Claims”).

The principal terms of this financial restructuring agreement, consistent with market practice, include in particular the commitment of the signatory creditors to support the financial restructuring of the Company, to vote in favour of the accelerated safeguard plan (plan de sauvegarde accélérée) and to execute the required contractual documentation. Each of them remains entitled to assign, novate or transfer its debt until the restructuring completion date, provided that the assignee is bound on the same terms by the Lock-Up Agreement.

Key principles of the financial restructuring agreement



New Money (between €55m and €60m):



Proceeds from the disposal of Bigben Connected for €35m at closing.

Capital increase with preferential subscription rights (augmentation de capital avec maintien du DPS) for cash in the amount of €25m, backstopped up to €20m by the converting creditors acting as backstop guarantors (Bondholders and Nacon banks guaranteed by Bigben).

Conversion of debt into redeemable bonds and equity (ORAR et capital):



Conversion into Bigben Interactive shares (€47.2m) and redeemable bonds (ORAR) (€26m with a 36-month maturity):





Convertible bonds (including the coupon due in February 2026), i.e. (€59.4m);



Outstanding balance of Nacon bank guarantees (cautions) provided by Bigben Interactive, i.e. (€13.7m).



It is noted that (i) the Nacon bank guarantees total (€20.8m) and have already been repaid in the amount of €5.9m within Nacon.

If Bigben Connected is disposed of prior to the issuance of the ORAR, the ORAR will not be issued. The disposal proceeds will be applied to repay: (i) the Bigben Hong Kong receivable (for €4m), (ii) the Métronic overdraft (for €1.3m) and (iii) the claims intended to be converted into ORAR, up to €26m, in the same proportions as would have applied under the ORAR.



Treatment of residual debt:





The Bigben Hong Kong credit facility of (€9.3m) is reinstated over 36 months with a partial repayment of €4m from the proceeds of the disposal of Bigben Connected.



The bank loan of (€3.2m) relating to the headquarters refurbishment works is repaid in accordance with the contractual amortisation schedule.



The Métronic France overdraft of (€1.3m) is repaid from the proceeds of the disposal of BBC. The outstanding balance of the syndicated credit facility of (€0.9m) is written off without consideration and with a full and irrevocable waiver of recourse by the Group and the Bondholders.



Impact of the agreement on the financial liabilities of Bigben Interactive excluding Nacon

Principal terms of the capital transactions contemplated in connection with the Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings





Dilution of the shareholders of the Company following the capital increases

For the purposes of illustrating the dilutive effect of the contemplated capital transactions, it is assumed that, if no existing shareholder subscribes for Capital Increase No. 1 – DPS, only the Backstop Guarantors will subscribe thereunder pursuant to their respective backstop commitments, such that the amount of this capital increase will correspond to the amount backstopped by the Backstop Guarantors, being, as at the date of this press release, an amount of €20.00m.

The figures set out in the table above have been calculated as at the date of this press release on the basis of the share capital and voting rights of the Company as at 31 August 2026, and prior to the close of the Bondholder syndication period described below.

The Company therefore draws the attention of the market to the fact that the capital increases contemplated in the context of its financial restructuring will result in significant dilution for existing shareholders.

Participation of the Company in the financial restructuring plan of its subsidiary Nacon

It is recalled that, as at 31 August 2026, the Company holds 56.72% of the share capital and 68.74% of the voting rights of Nacon. Under the key principles of the financial restructuring agreement of Nacon (as published by Nacon in its press release available at the following link: ), the Company will subscribe:



for a capital increase with preferential subscription rights (droit préférentiel de souscription), as backstop guarantor, in the amount of € 16.00m; and for a capital increase without preferential subscription rights, by way of set-off against the intra-group receivables it holds against Nacon, in a total amount of approximately €19.50m.

Upon completion of the capital transactions contemplated by Nacon's restructuring plan, the Company will hold, depending on the level of participation by Nacon's shareholders in the various capital transactions, approximately between 60.4% and 69.4% of Nacon's share capital. For further information, reference should be made to the aforementioned press release.

Opening of a syndication period for the backstop commitment in respect of Capital Increase No. 1 - DPS

As specified in the press release dated 4 August 2026 , and in accordance with the terms of the Lock-Up Agreement , the Signatory Bondholders and the holders of Affected Guarantee Claims (together, the“ Backstop Guarantors”) have committed to backstop in cash (backstop) (the“ Backstop Commitment”), on a pro rata basis relative to their holdings of Bonds and/or Affected Guarantee Claims, the capital increase with preferential subscription rights in a maximum amount of €25 million (“ Capital Increase No. 1 - DPS”), up to €20 million, in consideration for the payment, on the restructuring completion date, of a backstop fee equal to 5% of the backstopped portion, being, as at the date of this press release, an amount of €1 million representing a dilution of 1.71% for existing shareholders (on a fully diluted basis, i.e. following completion of the capital transactions described above and assuming the definitive vesting of the entire MIP by its beneficiaries) (the“ Backstop Fee”), it being specified that the Backstop Fee shall be payable in Bigben Interactive securities on the financial restructuring completion date.

The Company announces today the opening of a syndication period for this Backstop Commitment (the“ Backstop Syndication”).

All holders of senior bonds exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of Nacon, issued by the Company on 12 February 2021 under ISIN FR0014001WC2, with a total outstanding principal amount of €57.4 million as at the opening date of the Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings (the“ Bonds”), who have not signed the Lock-Up Agreement (the“ Non-Signatory Bondholders”), are invited to participate in the Backstop Syndication.

The Backstop Commitment will be syndicated as follows:



the Non-Signatory Bondholders eligible for the Backstop Syndication shall be those holding Bonds as at 5 October 2026, 6:00 p.m. (Paris time) (the“ Record Date

”). Accordingly, in the event of acquisition of Bonds on the market, the last trades must be settled no later than 1 October 2026 in order to be eligible to participate in the Backstop Syndication;

from the Record Date, the Non-Signatory Bondholders shall have a period of five (5) business days, expiring on 12 October 2026, 6:00 p.m. (Paris time) (the“ Deadline”), to subscribe, on a pro rata basis relative to their holdings of Bonds as at the Record Date, for the Backstop Commitment.



All Non-Signatory Bondholders as at the Record Date wishing to subscribe for the Backstop Commitment are invited to formalise their commitment , prior to the Deadline, with Aether Financial Services, acting as syndication agent (the“ Agent”). Non-Signatory Bondholders must identify themselves and provide proof of their bond holdings to the following address: ... no later than the Record Date.

Non-Signatory Bondholders whose eligibility is confirmed by the Agent will receive an accession form for the Backstop Commitment and the Lock-Up Agreement (the“ Backstop Accession Form”). In addition, Non-Signatory Bondholders as at the Record Date may, upon request, obtain additional information relating to the Backstop Syndication from the Agent.

Throughout the Backstop Syndication period, each Non-Signatory Bondholder as at the Record Date shall have the opportunity to subscribe, on a pro rata basis relative to its holdings of Bonds as at such date, for the Backstop Commitment with the Agent. Subscription for the Backstop Commitment in the context of the Backstop Syndication is conditional upon the concurrent delivery, by the relevant Non-Signatory Bondholder, of an accession letter to the Lock-Up Agreement appended to the Backstop Accession Form.

It is recalled that the Backstop Syndication is reserved exclusively for Bondholders.

Publication of prospective financial information and business plan

A presentation of the prospective financial information provided by the Company to its creditors and stakeholders in the context of its conciliation proceedings (procédure de conciliation), under a confidentiality agreement, together with the key elements of the business plan presented by the Company, is set out in the Appendix to this press release.

The Company confirms that any information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, which may have been disclosed on a confidential basis to its financial creditors and stakeholders under a confidentiality agreement in the context of the conciliation proceedings and the negotiations relating to the Lock-Up Agreement, has been published to the market, either previously or in this press release, for the purpose of restoring equal access to information relating to the group formed by the Company and its subsidiaries among all investors.

Next steps

The Company intends to continue its discussions with the Non-Signatory Bondholders as at the Record Date in order to obtain their subscription for the Backstop Commitment by the Deadline.

Under the supervision of the court-appointed administrators (administrateurs judiciaires) designated by the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole, the creditors and shareholders of the Company will be called upon to vote on the draft accelerated safeguard plan within classes of affected parties (classes de parties affectées), before the Court rules on its adoption during the fourth quarter of 2026.

It is recalled that, as at the date of this press release, the statutory accounts and consolidated accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 have not yet been approved by the board of directors, and the Company has accordingly not yet published its universal registration document (document d'enregistrement universel).

It is further recalled that, in connection with the capital transactions described above, the Company intends to appoint an independent expert on a voluntary basis, pursuant to article 261-3 of the AMF General Regulation (règlement général de l'AMF), to opine on the financial restructuring and to deliver, in particular, a report containing a fairness opinion (attestation d'équité).

The capital transactions described in this press release will be the subject of prospectuses submitted for approval to the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The financial restructuring transactions will subsequently be implemented following such adoption and are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

The Company will keep the market informed in due course of the next steps of its financial restructuring, including the detailed timetable for the capital transactions to be carried out in the context of the Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings.