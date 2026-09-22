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IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 38 - 2026


2026-09-22 12:02:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 14th September to 18th September 2026
Name of the Issuer Identify code of the Issuer Transaction day Identify code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/09/2026 FR0010259150 0 0 -
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/09/2026 FR0010259150 0 0 -
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/09/2026 FR0010259150 0 0 -
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/09/2026 FR0010259150 13 561 155,2233 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/09/2026 FR0010259150 5 629 155,2137 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/09/2026 FR0010259150 450 155,7000 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/09/2026 FR0010259150 360 155,7961 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/09/2026 FR0010259150 3 500 156,2648 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/09/2026 FR0010259150 1 500 156,1199 CEUX
TOTAL 25 000 155.4376

Attachment

  • IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 38_2026

MENAFN22092026004107003653ID1111698799



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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