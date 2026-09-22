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IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 38 - 2026
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 14th September to 18th September 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|13 561
|155,2233
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|5 629
|155,2137
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|450
|155,7000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|360
|155,7961
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 500
|156,2648
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|1 500
|156,1199
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|25 000
|155.4376
Attachment
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IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 38_2026
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