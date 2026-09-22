Connecticut Sports Group Applauds $8 Million State Grant For Dodd Stadium Renovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Community Investment Fund 2030 board approves award to support modernization of Norwich stadium and create a year-round, multi-sport venue

NORWICH, Conn., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecticut Sports Group (CTSG) is pleased to announce that Connecticut's Community Investment Fund 2030 (CIF) Board has approved $8.1 million in state funding toward the renovation of Dodd Stadium, marking a significant step forward in plans to modernize the publicly owned Norwich venue and establish it as a year-round destination for professional sports, concerts, community events, and other programming.

The award was recommended by board members for the state's Community Investment Fund 2030 program, which fosters economic development in historically underserved communities. As the next step in this process, Governor Ned Lamont will determine the most appropriate funding mechanism for this award and recommend the item to the Bond Commission.

“The state is pleased to support the renovation of Dodd Stadium as an important public asset,” said Governor Ned Lamont.“This project strengthens the City of Norwich and eastern Connecticut as an economic anchor converting a seasonal ballpark into a year-round, multi-sport and events venue. The modernized facilities will do more than support professional sports-it will support community events and youth athletics and will drive tourism and local economic activity.”

Once approved, the Norwich Community Development Corporation (NCDC) will administer the grant and partner with Norwich Stadium Co., a subsidiary of CTSG, to implement the project. The project is designed to preserve the character of the nearly three-decade-old ballpark while addressing critical infrastructure needs and adding upgrades to support professional soccer, baseball, concerts, festivals, and community events.

“This is an important first step toward securing the future of Dodd Stadium,” said Mayor Swarnjit Singh, Mayor of Norwich.“Modernizing this venue while keeping it in public hands is good stewardship, and bringing professional sports while expanding the stadium's role as a year-round destination will be an important asset for eastern Connecticut.”

The initial phase of the renovation will address some of the stadium's most pressing infrastructure needs, including drainage and field improvements, roof repairs, upgraded electrical and plumbing systems, and ADA and code compliance work. As future phases are completed, the stadium will grow to accommodate more fans and support larger sports, concerts, and festival events.

“I applaud City and State leaders for their shared commitment to modernizing historic Dodd Stadium,” said André Swanston, Managing Partner of CTSG.“These updates will position the venue as a destination for professional soccer while expanding its potential to host professional, collegiate and youth baseball, lacrosse and other sports-creating new sports and entertainment experiences for eastern Connecticut.”

The renovation is designed to modernize the fan and athlete experience. Planned improvements include reimagined entry sequences, concourses, concessions, and restrooms; upgraded premium and club environments; and modernized locker rooms, training facilities, and back-of-house operations to meet professional standards.

“Dodd Stadium has long been an important home for baseball and community events in Norwich, and this investment gives us an opportunity to build on that foundation,” said Kevin Brown, President of Norwich Community Development Corporation.“With a modernized facility, we can preserve what people value about Dodd while creating space for professional soccer, baseball, and more events and activities for the community.”

Through its Norwich Stadium Co., Connecticut Sports Group, has entered into a multi-year lease agreement with the City of Norwich to operate Dodd Stadium beginning in 2027. The agreement creates a foundation for professional sports and expanded year-round programming at the venue.

“This investment reflects strong support from the Norwich legislative delegation and our shared commitment to the future of Dodd Stadium,” said State Senator Catherine Osten.“Dodd Stadium is a vital public asset for eastern Connecticut, and this funding represents an important step toward modernizing the facility, supporting professional sports and creating a year-round destination for the region. I'm proud to continue working with my colleagues in the House, the City of Norwich, and our state and community partners to move this project forward.”

“Dodd Stadium is an important public asset for Norwich and for the entire region, and I'm proud to have worked with my colleagues in the House to build support for this investment,” said State Representative Derell Wilson.“This funding is an important first step toward giving Dodd Stadium the infrastructure it needs to serve our community for years to come. The Norwich legislative delegation has worked together to support this project, and I look forward to continuing that work as we build a stronger future for Dodd Stadium and eastern Connecticut.”

With the first phase of state funding secured, Norwich Stadium Co. and its partners will move forward with contracting and design work. Additional details on the project timeline, future funding, and planned stadium enhancements will be shared in the coming months.

About Connecticut Sports Group

Connecticut Sports Group (CTSG) creates sports and entertainment experiences that connect and inspire communities. CTSG owns and operates professional sports franchises and venues, using technology and data to enhance the fan experience and drive community and economic impact across Connecticut. Its portfolio includes Norwich Stadium Co., which operates Dodd Stadium under a multi-year lease with the City of Norwich. Learn more at ctsportsgroup.com

About Senator Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium

Dodd Stadium is a premier outdoor sports and entertainment venue located in Norwich, Connecticut. Opened in 1995, the stadium has long served as a cornerstone of eastern Connecticut's sports landscape, hosting professional baseball, community events, and live entertainment for nearly three decades. As the venue undergoes a planned modernization, Dodd Stadium will expand its role as a year-round destination for sports, entertainment, and community events.

About Norwich Community Development Corporation

Founded in 1963, The Norwich Community Development Corporation exists to further economic development in support of the Norwich community through business, retention, expansion, attraction and development (BREAD). That mission includes the original development of Senator Thomas J. Dodd Stadium in 1995, the continued improvement of the Norwich Downtown Harbor, the attraction of new businesses to Norwich to grow the grand list and bring employment opportunities and the growth of small business through the co-work space at Foundry 66, cultural outreach through Global City Norwich and entrepreneurial growth through The Working Lab. To learn more, visit

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