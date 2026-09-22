Greenland Mines Applauds Formal Signing Of U.S.-Denmark-Greenland Security Agreement At United Nations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML) (“Greenland Mines” or the“Company”) today applauded the formal signing at the United Nations General Assembly of the new security agreement among the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland. The signing formalizes the framework announced Friday and marks a significant milestone in strengthening long-term Arctic and North Atlantic security while underscoring Greenland's growing strategic importance to the United States and the Western alliance.“Today's signing moves Greenland's strategic importance from concept to action,” said Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines.“Security is not only about military access and infrastructure; it is also about the supply chains behind modern defense, energy and advanced technology. Responsible development of Greenland's rare earths and critical metals is security in the making. At Sarfartoq and Skaergaard, we believe Greenland Mines can be part of that solution-turning Greenlandic resources into secure, allied supply for the United States, Europe and the broader Western alliance.”Stensgaard was interviewed Tuesday morning from the deck of the Argus at Skaergaard by mining- and critical-minerals-focused InvestorNews regarding Greenland Mines and Greenland's growing role at the intersection of security and critical-minerals supply. Investors can watch the full interview here:Public reporting on the agreement has highlighted provisions designed to prevent U.S. adversaries from establishing military positions in Greenland or making sensitive investments in strategically important sectors, including critical minerals. Greenland Mines is positioned at the intersection of these priorities through Sarfartoq, whose Initial Assessment includes a high-case pre-tax NPV of approximately $2.05 billion and planned annual NdPr oxide production equal to approximately 34% of all NdPr oxide currently refined outside China at 2025 consumption levels, and Skaergaard, a large-scale palladium-platinum-gold and vanadium-bearing mineral system. Together, the projects support the Company's broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream processing and industrial infrastructure.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“estimate,”“objective” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration, resource-estimation, metallurgical, engineering, environmental, social, permitting, logistical, infrastructure, financing, commodity-price, market, counterparty and execution risks; the availability and level of participation of advisory board members; changes to planned programs and timelines; the Company's ability to obtain required approvals and financing; and risks described in documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that studies, applications, partnerships, transactions, development decisions or production will occur on the timing contemplated or at all.

Readers should carefully consider these factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's SEC filings. All information in this press release is provided as of its date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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