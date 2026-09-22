Landis Communications Inc. Named To PRNEWS' 2027 Agency Elite Top 120, Adds Out Adventures, Dcbel And Trust Onion To Growing Client Roster

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco agency's recognition comes alongside a Ragan Zenith Awards Agency of the Year finalist nod, new business wins spanning LGBTQ+ travel, clean energy and family scam-prevention technology, as well as expanded AI visibility and GEO capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landis Communications Inc., the San Francisco-based public relations, digital and social media agency celebrating more than 35 years in business, today announced it has been named to PRNEWS' 2027 Agency Elite Top 120, a list recognizing the most innovative PR and communications firms in the country. Landis has also been named a finalist in Ragan's 2026 Zenith Awards in the Agencies of the Year category. The agency also announced three new client engagements: Out Adventures, the LGBTQ+ small-group travel company; dcbel, the home energy technology company behind the Ara Home Energy Station; and Trust Onion, the identity-verification app that helps families detect AI voice-cloning and deepfake scams.

The recognition comes as Landis expands its AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) capabilities. Earlier this year, the agency developed Search Everywhere PRTM, an approach designed to help organizations understand and improve how they are found across AI, search and other channels.

The 2027 Agency Elite Top 120 honors agencies of every size and specialization for their creativity, strategic growth and measurable impact for clients. Honorees will be celebrated at the PRNEWS Platinum Awards Gala on October 6, 2026, in New York City.

Landis' recognition as a finalist in Ragan's 2026 Zenith Awards places the agency among this year's Agencies of the Year finalists. The Zenith Awards recognize communications, PR and marketing work for its strategy, creativity and results. Category winners will be announced at the Zenith Awards Luncheon on November 5, 2026 in New York City.

"Being recognized by both PRNEWS and Ragan is a reflection of the entire Landis team's commitment to creative, results-driven work for our clients," said Sean Dowdall, president of Landis Communications. "Earlier this year, we developed Search Everywhere PRTM to help clients navigate the rapidly changing search landscape. It starts with communications strategy and uses analytical tools to understand where organizations are being found, where they're not and what we can do about it. It's incredibly meaningful to receive these recognitions as we welcome Out Adventures, dcbel and Trust Onion to our client roster. Each of them is doing work we're proud to help tell the world about."

Search Everywhere PRTM is Landis Communications' proprietary methodology for improving an organization's visibility across AI search, traditional search engines and every channel where audiences discover information. Search Everywhere PRTM combines communications strategy with analytical tools that track AI visibility/GEO, SEO performance and cross-channel presence. Landis uses a continuous test-and-learn cycle to assess, diagnose, prescribe, treat, reassess and improve. The goal is to place the right content across the channels that AI systems and human audiences consult, then measure and refine that presence over time.

New Client Engagements



Out Adventures

dcbel Trust Onion



Founded in 1990, Landis has been named America's #1 PR Firm (Small Firm) and the #1 Healthcare PR Agency by Ragan's ACE Awards, and the #1 Social Media Agency in the U.S. by TopPRAgencies.com. The agency is also a 2026 Ragan Zenith Awards finalist in the Agencies of the Year category. The agency's client work spans the environmental, healthcare, LGBTQ+, cultural and nonprofit sectors, among others. Landis is also the San Francisco member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), which includes more than 50 partner offices across six continents.

About Landis Communications Inc. Landis Communications Inc. is an award-winning, San Francisco-based marketing communications, public relations, digital and social media agency celebrating more than 35 years in business. Landis is an LGBTQ+-owned agency. Landis has been named America's #1 PR Firm (Small Firm) and the #1 Healthcare PR Agency by Ragan's ACE Awards, and the #1 Social Media Agency in the U.S. by TopPRAgencies.com. Learn more at .

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