Meridian Launches A Free MCP Connector That Lets Claude And Chatgpt Work Inside Xero

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian by Pilot today launched a Xero Connector, a free tool that lets AI agents like Claude, Cowork, Codex, and ChatGPT do real work in Xero. Ask the agent to run reports, hunt down a missing transaction, or enter a batch of invoices, and it does the work in your books. Users sign into Xero, choose which entity to connect to, and set read-only or read-write access for each company they connect.

"You should be able to use AI agents to do accounting, even if you're not a developer," said Waseem Daher, Co-founder and Executive Chair of Pilot, the builders of Meridian. "I don't think accountants will develop a useful mental model for agents by reading one more essay about how AI will transform accounting. You develop it by connecting an agent to a real system, giving it a bounded task, seeing what it does, and deciding where you trust it."

Until now, connecting an agent to Xero meant choosing between two frustrating options. The ready-made route hooks up in a few clicks but has limited capabilities: it can print reports but can't open the transactions underneath, and it cannot create or modify anything. The build-it-yourself route reaches everything in Xero, but getting it running takes programmer tools and somewhere to host the software. One option cannot do accounting. The other requires you to have advanced skills. The Xero Connector by Meridian solves for both.

What the Xero Connector by Meridian does



Connect multiple Xero companies to the same agent, e.g. to book intercompany journal entries

Run reports and inspect the transaction-level data behind them

Create and modify supported Xero transactions, including journal entries, invoices, bills, payments, purchases, and transfers

Work with customers, vendors, accounts, items, attachments, and other Xero objects Give each connected company its own read-only or read-write setting



This is intentionally a lightweight connector. Only one connector user can access a given client company; it does not provide shared access, workflow management, review, or an end-to-end close process. If you are an accounting firm and need those things, that's what Meridian is for.

But if you're an accountant, controller, business owner, or founder who wants to see what an agent can actually do insideXero, this is for you.

Price and availability

Xero Connector by Meridian is free, starting today, at xero-connector.meridian.pilot.com. You do not have to be a Meridian customer, all you need is a Xero account and either Claude, Cowork, Codex, or ChatGPT.

About Meridian

Meridian is the AI operating system that runs the full month-end autonomously, saving teams weeks worth of time that can be spent on work that really matters. Built inside Pilot and refined across 8,000 businesses and more than 200,000 months of books. By reducing production work, Meridian gives teams more time to expand advisory services, strengthen client relationships, and grow their practice. Learn more at

Contacts

Maebellyne Ventura

VP, Marketing

...