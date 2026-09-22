Meridian Launches A Free MCP Connector That Lets Claude And Chatgpt Work Inside Xero
"You should be able to use AI agents to do accounting, even if you're not a developer," said Waseem Daher, Co-founder and Executive Chair of Pilot, the builders of Meridian. "I don't think accountants will develop a useful mental model for agents by reading one more essay about how AI will transform accounting. You develop it by connecting an agent to a real system, giving it a bounded task, seeing what it does, and deciding where you trust it."
Until now, connecting an agent to Xero meant choosing between two frustrating options. The ready-made route hooks up in a few clicks but has limited capabilities: it can print reports but can't open the transactions underneath, and it cannot create or modify anything. The build-it-yourself route reaches everything in Xero, but getting it running takes programmer tools and somewhere to host the software. One option cannot do accounting. The other requires you to have advanced skills. The Xero Connector by Meridian solves for both.
What the Xero Connector by Meridian does
- Connect multiple Xero companies to the same agent, e.g. to book intercompany journal entries Run reports and inspect the transaction-level data behind them Create and modify supported Xero transactions, including journal entries, invoices, bills, payments, purchases, and transfers Work with customers, vendors, accounts, items, attachments, and other Xero objects Give each connected company its own read-only or read-write setting
This is intentionally a lightweight connector. Only one connector user can access a given client company; it does not provide shared access, workflow management, review, or an end-to-end close process. If you are an accounting firm and need those things, that's what Meridian is for.
But if you're an accountant, controller, business owner, or founder who wants to see what an agent can actually do insideXero, this is for you.
Price and availability
Xero Connector by Meridian is free, starting today, at xero-connector.meridian.pilot.com. You do not have to be a Meridian customer, all you need is a Xero account and either Claude, Cowork, Codex, or ChatGPT.
About Meridian
Meridian is the AI operating system that runs the full month-end autonomously, saving teams weeks worth of time that can be spent on work that really matters. Built inside Pilot and refined across 8,000 businesses and more than 200,000 months of books. By reducing production work, Meridian gives teams more time to expand advisory services, strengthen client relationships, and grow their practice. Learn more at
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