United States Mint Releases Final Product In Best Of The Mint Series: 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin And Silver Medal Set

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will release the fifth and final product in the Best of the Mint Series: 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set -celebrating the Mint's special journey through history-on September 24, 2026, at noon EDT. Orders are limited to one set per household for 24 hours, beginning from the on-sale release date and time.

In honor of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, the Mint curated a list of 21 historic coins spanning our Nation's history, from the Mint's founding in 1792 to the 21st century. Following public input and expert recommendation, five Best of the Mint coins were selected for this special series: the 1916 Mercury Dime, the 1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar, the 1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar, the 1804 Silver Dollar, and the 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin.

The Best of the Mint 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set features a 24-karat one-ounce fine gold coin and a one-ounce medal made of 99.9% fine silver. Pricing for this product is in accordance with the United States Mint pricing range table for Best of the Mint 1 oz. Gold Coin & 1 oz. Silver Medal Set.

Customers may sign up for a“Remind Me” alert for this set or view other Semiquincentennial Numismatic products.

1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 K Gold Coin

The Best of the Mint 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin obverse (heads) shows Liberty with long, loose hair, striding forward with her left foot raised on a rock. She holds a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left, with brilliant sunrays and the Capitol behind her in the distance. Inscriptions are“LIBERTY” and“MCMVII.” To commemorate the semiquincentennial of our Nation's founding, the coin features a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral“250.” The coin's reverse (tails) depicts an eagle soaring left across the radiant rays of the rising Sun. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“TWENTY DOLLARS.” In keeping with the original design, the inscription“E PLURIBUS UNUM” appears on the coin's edge.

1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 – Inspired Silver Medal

The Best of the Mint Silver Companion Medal to the 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin features a design that reimagines elements of the historic coin. The obverse (heads) displays a new view of Saint-Gaudens' Liberty carrying a torch and an olive branch, as 13 stars represent the original colonies that became the United States. Inscriptions are“LIBERTY” and“MMXXVI.” The medal's reverse (tails) depicts the eagle's wings as an American flag in a new vision of strength and pride soaring above the Sun, which represents the aspirations of a hopeful nation. The inscription is“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...