Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Blaize Holdings, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Blaze Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Blaize common stock: (i) between July 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”); or (ii) pursuant or traceable to the offering materials issued in connection with the Company's May 2026 public offering. Such investors are encouraged to join this case. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/BZAI.

Blaize Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:



(1) Blaize announced transactions with entities wholly unequipped to conduct meaningful business in order to create an appearance of growth;

(2) Blaize improperly recognized revenue; and

(3) the offering materials issued in connection with Blaize's May 2026 public offering contained materially inaccurate statements and omissions concerning the Company's receivables, the Starshine and NeoTensr agreements, and whether Blaize had secured the inventory necessary for the anticipated NeoTensr delivery; and

(4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Blaize's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



What's Next for Blaize Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/BZAI. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Blaize you have until October 5, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Blaize Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Blaize Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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