GUTS UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Fractyl Health, Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action - Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two consecutive trading sessions erased roughly 74.86% of Fractyl Health's share value after the Company reported REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort data that the lawsuit alleges corrected earlier statements about Revita DMR's weight-maintenance efficacy

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GUTS) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 13, 2025 and January 29, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

GUTS closed at $1.83 on January 28, 2026. Two sessions later it closed at $0.46, a cumulative decline of $1.37 per share, or approximately 74.86%. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 20, 2026.

How the Market Repriced GUTS Over Two Sessions

On January 29, 2026, Fractyl reported six-month REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort results showing 4.5% weight regain in Revita-treated patients versus 7.5% in the sham arm, and stated that the cohort "was not designed to be sufficiently powered for efficacy analysis." Shares fell $1.245, or 68.03%, to close at $0.585. The pleading asserts that this outcome stood in contrast to September 2025 statements that Revita-treated patients had lost an additional 2.5% of total body weight after stopping GLP-1 therapy.

The second leg came the next day. Following post-market analyst reports, shares declined a further $0.125, or 21.37%, to $0.46 on January 30, 2026.

The Two-Day Decline by the Numbers



Closing price January 28, 2026: $1.83

January 29, 2026 decline: $1.245 per share, or 68.03%, to $0.585

January 30, 2026 decline: $0.125 per share, or 21.37%, to $0.46

Cumulative two-session loss: $1.37 per share, or approximately 74.86%

Morgan Stanley price target reduced from $8.00 to $2.00, with probability of success for Revita lowered from 50% to 35% Public offerings in August and September 2025 generated approximately $20.7 million and $56 million in net proceeds, respectively

What the Complaint Alleges Drove the Reaction

As averred in the action, one of six Midpoint Cohort sites had a "relatively less robust diet and lifestyle counseling program" and "hadn't yet set up a dietary center," producing higher-than-expected regain across both study arms. The complaint charges that this site-level issue, and its bearing on the integrity of the reported efficacy data, was not disclosed to investors before January 29, 2026.

"A decline of this magnitude across two trading sessions reflects how sharply the market reassessed Revita's prospects once site-level data issues were described publicly. The complaint asserts that shareholders were entitled to that information earlier." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GUTS Lawsuit

Q: When did Fractyl Health, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from January 13, 2025 to January 29, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the GUTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GUTS lawsuit? A: The complaint names Fractyl Health, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do GUTS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my GUTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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