BYAH Shareholder Alert: September 28, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Securities Class Action - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retail investors funneled into WhatsApp groups were told BYAH would climb 200% to 300% on a rumored L'Oréal partnership; instead the stock fell 93% in one session, and the lawsuit contends the Company never disclosed the promotional scheme driving its shares.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: BYAH) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased BYAH securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

BYAH shares closed at $2.99 on July 8, 2025, down $38.02 from the prior close of $41.01, a single-session decline of approximately 93% that erased nearly $1 billion in market capitalization on volume exceeding 8.9 million shares.

The Early Optimism

Sentiment reflected a stock that appeared unstoppable. After pricing its IPO at $4.00 per share on December 27, 2024, BYAH climbed to $34.99 by June 30, 2025 and reached an intraday high of $41.49 on July 7, 2025. Investor confidence reportedly stemmed not from the Company's reported results, but from promotional communications disseminated through private-channels.

The Sentiment Shift



Retail investors were reportedly recruited through social media advertisements featuring recognizable personalities and financial advisors, then funneled into WhatsApp groups.

Within those groups, individuals allegedly impersonating financial professionals, including a purported investment strategist, delivered weeks of market commentary to build credibility.

Beginning June 18, 2025, participants were reportedly instructed to buy BYAH shares based on claimed institutional accumulation.

Promoters allegedly promised a 200% to 300% price increase tied to a rumored partnership with global cosmetics firm L'Oréal for a sensitive-skin product line, a deal the complaint alleges had no basis.

Buy instructions reportedly continued through July 8, 2025, the day of the collapse. The complaint alleges the Company issued no press release or statement addressing the extraordinary trading activity or the 93% decline.

The Breaking Point

At its July 7 peak, BYAH carried a valuation above $1 billion for a skincare franchisor that reported 39 franchisees as of April 30, 2025 and $551,970 in franchise fee revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2024. The lawsuit contends the sub-5% public float created by the 1,200,000-share IPO allowed modest buying pressure to move the price dramatically, and that investors were never told the surge reflected coordinated promotion rather than business developments.

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. Here the complaint alleges BYAH's disclosures never addressed a coordinated promotional scheme even as the stock climbed from $4.00 to more than $41 without corresponding business developments." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 28, 2026

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BYAH Lawsuit

Q: What is the BYAH class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: BYAH) alleging materially false and misleading statements between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025. Shares fell approximately 93% after the artificial price surge collapsed, revealing the absence of material corporate developments supporting the prior $1 billion market capitalization. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: How much did BYAH stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 93%, a decline of $38.02 per share, closing at $2.99 on July 8, 2025. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the BYAH investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BYAH stock or securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do BYAH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BYAH shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if my BYAH losses are small, is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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