Chef Karl Wilder and Milou

Wine is food

Guests Invited to Help Shape a New City Experience That Will Never Repeat

- Karl WilderBUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Chef Tours Opens Buenos Aires Research Walks: Guests Invited to Help Shape a New City Experience That Will Never Repeat70% Referral Rate Driven by Chef-Led, Unscripted Tours; Founder Links Culinary Work to Social-Impact StorytellingThe Chef Tours today announced the opening of a limited research phase for its forthcoming Buenos Aires experiences. A handful of guests will join founder Chef Karl Wilder on the streets as the company builds its first Argentine routes in real time - tasting, walking, listening, and refining stops that may or may not make the final cut. November 17 for two weeks only.Unlike conventional food tours that launch with fixed itineraries, The Chef Tours treats every experience as living and unrepeatable. Routes shift according to the season, the vendors having a strong day, the composition of the group, and the conversations that unfold. The company reports that this approach has already produced a 70% referral rate across its existing cities: guests return or send friends because no two tours are ever exactly the same.“We don't sell a product that stays the same,” said Chef Karl Wilder.“We sell the judgment of a working chef who is still tasting, still listening, and still adjusting. That is why people come back and why they tell their friends. Buenos Aires will be built the same way - in public, with a handful of guests walking beside us while the experience is still being invented.”The research walks continue the company's deliberate rejection of scripts, algorithms, and mass-tourism templates. Groups remain capped at six. Professional chefs, not guides, design and lead every outing. Locations are chosen for craft, consistency, and human relationships rather than Instagram volume.The same commitment to human connection now links the culinary work to Wilder's role on the board of Secret Street Tours in Dublin. The Irish social enterprise trains people affected by homelessness to lead walking tours centred on their own lived stories. Both projects share a core belief: food and storytelling are tools for dignity, not spectacle.“Whether someone is sharing a meal or sharing their life story, the common thread is human connection,” Wilder said.“In Buenos Aires we will slow down, listen to producers and neighbourhood voices, and treat every guest, and every local - as a participant rather than a spectator. That is the same spirit that drives Secret Street Tours.”Research walks for Buenos Aires begin in the coming weeks, with formal experiences scheduled to launch later this year. Spaces are extremely limited. Media interested in shadowing a research day or interviewing Chef Wilder (and company mascot Milou) are invited to contact the company directly.About The Chef ToursThe Chef Tours creates small-group, chef-led food and wine experiences in Paris, Berlin, Seville, Istanbul, Mexico City, and now Buenos Aires. Founded by professional chefs, the company prioritises human judgment, hidden restaurants, and unscripted storytelling over tourist traps and automated itineraries. Groups are limited to six guests. No two tours are ever identical.Media ContactKarl WilderFounder, The Chef ToursEmail:...Website:WhatsApp: +33 753 865 295

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The Chef Tours Opens Buenos Aires Research Walks News Provided By The Chef Tours September 22, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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