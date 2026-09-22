Outlived Helps Everyday Muslims Build A Digital Legacy Beyond Their Lifetime

Outlived helps everyday Muslims build a digital legacy through beneficial knowledge and ongoing good deeds, including for loved ones who have passed away

Outlived helps everyday Muslims build a digital legacy of beneficial knowledge and ongoing good deeds

Built for Muslims without large followings, Outlived helps ordinary people leave beneficial knowledge and ongoing good deeds behind.

- Mustafa Jama, Founder of OutlivedLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Outlived Launches Digital Legacy Platform to Help Everyday Muslims Leave Beneficial Knowledge Beyond Their LifetimeBuilt for those without large followings or public platforms, Outlived helps Muslims create an ongoing digital legacy through Qur'an, authentic Hadith, Islamic reminders and beneficial knowledge.In an age when influence is often measured by followers, views and online reach, a new faith-based platform is asking a different question: What happens to the legacy of those who were never famous?Outlived, a new digital legacy platform for Muslims, has been created around a simple idea: leaving something beneficial behind should not be reserved for people with large audiences, influential networks or public profiles.When prominent Muslims, scholars, creators or community figures pass away, their established networks can sometimes mobilise significant support for charitable projects in their memory. Mosques, schools, wells, orphan support and other charitable initiatives may continue their legacy.But millions of ordinary Muslims will never have that kind of following.They may never be widely known. They may never have thousands of people sharing their words. Yet they too may hope to leave something behind that continues benefiting others.Outlived was created for them.From a Digital Footprint to a Digital LegacyOutlived enables users to establish ongoing streams of beneficial Islamic content that can include Quran reminders, authentic Hadith, da'wah and other beneficial knowledge.Rather than relying on users to continually think of, create and publish reminders themselves, Outlived is designed to do all of that for you making the process consistent and sustainable.The concept draws inspiration from the well-known teaching of the Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم. Abu Huraira reported that the Messenger of Allah صلى الله عليه وسلم said:“When a man dies, his acts come to an end, but three: recurring charity, knowledge by which people benefit, or a pious child who prays for him.” - Sahih Muslim 1631The second of those - beneficial knowledge - is central to Outlived's mission.A reminder posted today might be read months or years later. A verse we post for you, may cause someone to reflect. A Hadith may teach something previously unknown. A reminder may encourage someone to pray, repent, give charity or return to their faith.Outlived is designed to help make those moments possible including beyond the lifetime of the person who began them.Residual Good Deeds, Not Residual IncomeModern life frequently encourages people to think about what continues financially without them: investments, passive income, pensions and inheritance.Outlived introduces another question:If people plan for residual income, why not also plan for deeds that may continue after death?“Not everyone will leave this world with a huge audience or a famous name,” said Mustafa Jama, Founder of Outlived.“Most of us will be ordinary people known primarily by our families, friends and communities. But being unknown to the world should not prevent someone from trying to leave something beneficial behind. Outlived was created to give everyday Muslims a simple way to build that legacy.”Creating a Legacy for Someone Already GoneOutlived is not limited to people planning their own digital legacy.Users can also create an ongoing deed in the name of a loved one who has passed away, allowing families to establish beneficial reminders and knowledge associated with someone they continue to remember.The feature is intended to transform remembrance into ongoing positive action rather than allowing a loved one's digital presence to simply become static after death.A Different Measure of InfluenceOutlived's philosophy challenges the idea that impact requires fame.A person does not necessarily need 100,000 followers to benefit another person. One reminder reaching the right individual at the right moment can still matter.For Muslims who may never become influencers, public speakers or widely recognised figures, Outlived is being built around a quieter form of legacy beneficial knowledge that can continue traveling even when its originator is no longer here to share it.More information about Outlived is available at Outlived⁠￼.About OutlivedOutlived is a faith-based digital legacy platform designed to help Muslims create and maintain ongoing streams of beneficial Islamic reminders and knowledge. Users can establish ongoing deeds for themselves or in memory of loved ones, with content centred around Qur'an, authentic Hadith, da'wah and Islamic reminders.Outlived Where Your Good Deeds Outlive You.

Mustafa Jama

Outlived

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Outlived Helps Everyday Muslims Build a Digital Legacy Beyond Their Lifetime News Provided By Outlived September 22, 2026, 15:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Religion, Social Media, Technology



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