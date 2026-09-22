Regeneration A Winner Of World Economic Forum's Scaling Land Restoration Challenge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Regeneration has been selected as a winner of the Scaling Land Restoration Challenge, led by UpLink and Mercuria, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum's Nature Positive Transitions Initiative.

Regeneration recovers minerals from legacy mine sites while restoring degraded lands, to achieve long-term benefits for communities and nature.

The challenge evaluated early-stage ventures from around the world that are developing innovative solutions to accelerate and commercialize ecosystem restoration, including post-mining recovery. Winners demonstrated solutions that can unlock private capital and deliver measurable restoration outcomes.

Regeneration was selected for its innovative approach to post-mining land restoration, connecting the recovery of valuable minerals from legacy mine sites with the restoration of degraded lands. This approach unlocks the stranded value in metals and puts it to use for restoration.

Across the world, millions of hectares of land have been degraded by past industrial activity, including mining. Legacy mine sites can be more than environmental liabilities, they can become platforms for restoration, responsible mineral supply, and community value creation.

“This is a circular economy solution that also meets the critical minerals imperative,” said Stephen D'Esposito, Founder and CEO of Regeneration.“Mine waste is an old problem, we have a new solution. Use the value of minerals that already exists in degraded landscapes to help support restoration. Being recognized by the World Economic Forum and UpLink helps bring our solution to a global audience and connect us with the partners needed to scale it.”

Regeneration works with Indigenous and local communities, governments, mining companies, technology providers and other partners to identify opportunities where mineral recovery and restoration can advance together. It operates globally, with active projects in Canada, U.S., and Australia.

“We need new models that can deliver more minerals while also increasing biodiversity protection, restoring degraded landscapes and creating tangible benefits for communities,” said Gillian Davidson, Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer of Regeneration.“This recognition reflects the growing opportunity to bring responsible mineral recovery and restoration together in ways that can create value for both people and the environment.”

As a winner, Regeneration joins the World Economic Forum's UpLink innovation ecosystem, a global network designed to help early-stage ventures build partnerships, access new markets and scale solutions addressing some of the world's most pressing environmental and social challenges.

About Regeneration

Regeneration is an international social enterprise that converts mine waste into responsible minerals and turns degraded lands into ecological and community assets. We work with local and Indigenous communities, governments, sustainable brands and strategic partners to recover minerals from legacy mine sites while restoring landscapes impacted by mining.



Stephen D'Esposito

Regeneration Enterprises

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Regeneration a Winner of World Economic Forum's Scaling Land Restoration Challenge News Provided By Regeneration Enterprises September 22, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Mining Industry, Science, Waste Management



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