D. G. Chapman Introduces Veritas Core In The Gripping Technothriller 'THE WORLD WE COULD'

THE WORLD WE COULD by D. G. Chapman

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and systems architect D. G. Chapman has released THE WORLD WE COULD, a technothriller examining procurement fraud, compromised supply chains, and hardware-level artificial intelligence governance. Available on Amazon, the novel follows engineer Marcus Vance as he investigates a duplicate municipal invoice and uncovers a far-reaching system of financial waste and material substitution.AvailabilityTHE WORLD WE COULD is available worldwide in Kindle Edition on Amazon:A Small Discrepancy Reveals Systemic RiskMarcus is eleven weeks away from retirement after spending thirty-one years testing hardware at Ashworth Instruments in Enfield. His established approach is straightforward: test the equipment, document the problem, and report the results.That routine changes when a soak test reveals a duplicate £6,400 invoice within a municipal procurement ledger. Marcus traces the discrepancy through a network of intermediaries, shell companies, and compromised suppliers. The investigation eventually connects an inferior alloy to a batch of medical implants, including the implant that has left his wife, Nell, walking with a stick.The story uses this personal consequence to examine how procurement decisions can affect healthcare, public spending, and individual lives. It also considers how fragmented responsibility allows damaging practices to continue across complex international systems.Veritas Core Introduces Hardware-Level OversightAfter recognizing the limitations of audits conducted after payments have cleared, Marcus develops Veritas Core in his garage. Constructed with copper laminate, a brass solenoid valve, and cryptographic controls, the prototype operates directly on the hardware path.Veritas Core compares a transaction's digital instruction with verified physical conditions. When the values fail to agree, the device physically blocks the transaction before execution. This immediate response forms the central technological concept of the novel.The implications soon extend beyond England. The narrative moves through financial institutions in Basel, shipping cooperatives in Australia, and rooftop mesh networks in Manila. Each setting shows how the same accountability challenge can appear across different industries and regions.“During the build, I stopped asking, 'How do I finish this house?' and started asking, 'How do we build a new system that makes this inefficiency obsolete?'” said Dean, Author and Systems Architect.“That question shaped the thinking behind Veritas Core and the world explored in this novel.”Practical Experience Behind the StoryDean's interest in global logistics developed while he was managing a residential construction project in Sydney. Coordinating suppliers, products, costs, and deliveries across several geographies exposed significant fragmentation within the movement of complex, high-value durable goods.He documented cost inflation and operational waste throughout the project. Those observations inspired the patent-pending Veritas Core concept and provided the practical foundation for "THE WORLD WE COULD".Through Marcus's investigation, the novel explores whether accountability can be built directly into transaction infrastructure. It also asks how institutions might respond when verified physical reality becomes a requirement for moving money. Here is a recent article published about the book.About D. G. ChapmanD. G. Chapman is an owner-builder, author, and systems architect focused on artificial intelligence, logistics, and global supply chain accountability. His work draws on hands-on experience coordinating an international residential build and studying inefficiencies within trade infrastructure. THE WORLD WE COULD brings those interests together through a story about engineering, responsibility, and enforceable truth.

Dean Chapman

Veritas Core

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

D. G. Chapman Introduces Veritas Core in the Gripping Technothriller 'THE WORLD WE COULD' News Provided By XLIM September 22, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.