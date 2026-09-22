Orange Marketing to Deliver Live Briefing on HubSpot's Biggest UNBOUND 2026 Announcements

Post-conference briefing translates HubSpot's product, AI, and platform updates into practical guidance for marketing, sales, and RevOps teams

- Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO/FounderNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orange Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, will host UNBOUND Unpacked 2026, a live briefing on October 2 examining the HubSpot UNBOUND announcements most relevant to marketing, sales, and RevOps leaders.Hosted after the UNBOUND conference in Boston this week, the session will feature Orange Marketing Founder and CEO Rebecca Gonzalez, Director of RevOps Kirill Ougarov, and Senior Consultant Monica Cavanagh. The team will share practical analysis of major product releases, AI capabilities, developer tools, and platform changes announced during the event.Orange Marketing has completed more than 250 HubSpot implementations and earned 160+ five-star client reviews. Drawing on that implementation experience, the presenters will help attendees distinguish between features that may be immediately useful and updates that may require planning, process changes, or technical support.“We're looking at these announcements through a practical lens,” said Rebecca.“Our focus is not only what is new, but how the updates can streamline operations and create real value for the teams using HubSpot every day.”The briefing will cover:. Major product, AI, and platform announcements from UNBOUND. New Breeze and agentic AI capabilities. The practical impact of AI and developer tools on everyday workflows. HubSpot priorities and trends to watch in 2027“With every product launch, our B2B clients want to understand what they can use right away and what will take meaningful work to implement,” said Kirill.“This session will help attendees prioritize the updates that are most relevant to their teams and daily operations.”UNBOUND Unpacked 2026 is intended for professionals unable to attend UNBOUND as well as conference participants seeking a practical post-event interpretation of the week's news.Event DetailsWhat: UNBOUND Unpacked 2026When: Friday, October 2, 2026, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ETHow: Registration is available through the event pageAbout Orange MarketingOrange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner that helps B2B companies and nonprofits improve go-to-market execution through HubSpot CRM implementation, marketing automation, RevOps strategy, and demand-generation programs. The agency has completed more than 250 HubSpot implementations and has earned more than 160 five-star client reviews. Learn more at orangemarketing.

Amanda Berger

Orange Marketing

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Orange Marketing to Deliver Live Briefing on HubSpot's Biggest UNBOUND 2026 Announcements News Provided By Orange Marketing September 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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