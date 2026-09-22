Mylegal Wins 2026 Award For Legal Technology And Service Provider Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The award recognizes MyLegal's platform capabilities orchestrating AI/data and enterprise systems to transform Hyundai Motor America's breach of warranty claims

- Jim Tate, CEO and Co-Founder, MyLegalEL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyLegal, creator of the Legal Operations Orchestration Platform (LOOP), today announced that it has received the Running Legal Like a Business (RLLB) 2026 Award for Legal Technology and Service Provider Innovation.MyLegal was selected as a finalist in three award categories based on its work with Hyundai Motor America: Legal Technology and Service Provider Innovation, Best Transformation Project, and Innovator of the Year. The company received the Legal Technology and Service Provider Innovation award, recognizing the technology and orchestration capabilities behind the transformation of Hyundai's breach of warranty claims process.“The Hyundai project demonstrates exactly why orchestration matters. This was not a single workflow or a stand-alone AI deployment. MyLegal connected multiple enterprise systems, brought the right data and documents together, applied AI at the appropriate points, and automated the entire claims lifecycle from intake through analysis and resolution. By orchestrating every component as one end-to-end process, we transformed a costly, labor-intensive operation into a mission-critical solution” said Jim Tate, CEO and Co-Founder, MyLegal.TRANSFORMING A COMPLEX AND COSTLY CLAIMS PROCESSBreach of warranty (lemon Law) claims require legal teams to collect and review large volumes of information, assemble service records and claim histories, evaluate state-specific requirements, coordinate with internal and external stakeholders, and maintain a defensible record of every decision. Traditional approaches rely heavily on manual information gathering and legal analysis, making the process slow, expensive, difficult to scale, and vulnerable to inconsistency.MyLegal worked with Hyundai Motor America to redesign that process as an integrated, AI-enabled operation. The solution automates claim intake and routing, aggregates data and documents from eight enterprise systems and two external vendors, in real time. It extracts service records, generates chronology reports, compiles everything for analyst review, and maintains auditability throughout the claim lifecycle.ORCHESTRATION MADE COMPLETE AUTOMATION POSSIBLEThe project required far more than digitizing a manual workflow. Information needed for each claim lived across a number of enterprise systems, databases, matter management tools, and document repositories. MyLegal connected these systems into a unified operating environment so data could move securely between them and AI could work with the complete operational context required to support each claim.LOOP enabled end-to-end automation across a process that previously required extensive manual effort. It also created consistent handling, data traceability, real-time reporting, and the ability to scale as claim volumes and regulatory requirements change.“This initiative transformed how we manage breach of warranty claims. The complexity was not limited to automating individual tasks; the solution had to connect multiple enterprise systems, unify data and documents, and enable AI and automation across the entire claims lifecycle. The result is a more consistent and scalable process that has dramatically reduced manual effort and is expected to save Hyundai millions of dollars” explained Tyler Kemp, Manager, Legal Operations, Hyundai Motor America.INNOVATION WITH MEASURABLE BUSINESS IMPACTThe Hyundai implementation shows how legal technology can create value when AI and automation are connected to the systems where work and data already reside. The resulting solution reduces manual effort by approximately 90 percent while accelerating claim analysis and resolution, strengthening compliance, and reducing dependence on expanding internal teams and outside counsel.For MyLegal, the RLLB award validates a broader principle: legal departments do not need another disconnected point solution. They need an orchestration platform that connects what they already have, adds the capabilities they need, and transforms the entire department. This approach allows teams to modernize without replacing valuable technology investments and creates a reusable foundation for automating other complex legal processes.ABOUT MYLEGALMyLegal is the creator of the Legal Operations Orchestration Platform (LOOP), a next-generation platform that unifies, automates, and optimizes legal operations across the enterprise. By connecting existing legal technologies, centralizing workflows, enabling AI initiatives, and delivering operational intelligence, MyLegal helps organizations reduce complexity, lower costs, and transform legal operations into a strategic business function.Learn more about MyLegal's LOOP at or book a consultation at book-a-demo/.

Andy Baldocchi

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MyLegal Wins 2026 Award for Legal Technology and Service Provider Innovation News Provided By Legal Automation Group September 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Law, Technology, World & Regional...



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