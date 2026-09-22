SKH Family Law & Estate Planning Opens Southern Oregon Office

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SKH's Medford office strengthens the firm's longstanding commitment to serving clients and communities throughout Southern Oregon

- Laurel Hook

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SKH Family Law & Estate Planning is putting down roots in Southern Oregon with the opening of a Medford office at 835 Alder Creek Drive, Suite A. This new location provides clients and community partners with an even stronger local connection to the SKH team.

SKH will celebrate the milestone with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on October 1st at 4 p.m. at its Medford office. The event is open to everyone, and guests are invited to stop by, meet the SKH team, tour the office, and celebrate with appetizers and refreshments.

SKH has long represented individuals and families throughout Southern Oregon in family law and estate planning matters. The Medford office builds on that existing service by giving the firm a local presence and creating more opportunities for its attorneys to connect directly with clients, colleagues, and communities throughout the region.

The firm is especially grateful to the Chamber of Medford & Jackson County for its support throughout the process and for the warm welcome and hospitality SKH has received as it establishes an office in the community. The Chamber's assistance has helped SKH build connections throughout the region and feel at home in Medford from the start.

“Southern Oregon has been an important part of our practice for years, and opening an office in Medford is a natural extension of the relationships we have already built here,” said SKH Shareholder Joel Kent.“Having a physical presence in the communities we serve allows us to build stronger local relationships, better understand the people and institutions in those communities, and serve our clients as part of the community rather than from a distance.”

The Medford location becomes SKH's sixth office across Oregon and Southwest Washington, joining offices in Portland, Bend, Astoria, Eugene, and Vancouver, Washington.

SKH's decision to maintain offices throughout the communities it serves reflects the firm's long-term approach to growth and its belief that exceptional client service extends far beyond the legal work itself. Every SKH client has their lawyer's personal cell phone number, giving clients direct access when questions or challenges arise. The firm also looks for ways to make every interaction more thoughtful and comfortable, from offering convenient free parking and maintaining a high level of confidentiality for clients visiting its offices to providing a gourmet chef for clients and staff.

“We don't wait until Monday to deal with a Friday problem,” said SKH Shareholder Anna Friedhoff.“Our clients often come to us during some of the most difficult and uncertain moments of their lives. Being responsive, accessible, and willing to face those challenges alongside them is fundamental to the way we practice law.”

The Medford office will provide family law and estate planning services, including divorce, child custody and parenting time, spousal and child support, property division, mediation, marriage planning, wills, trusts, probate, incapacity planning, and related matters.

“At SKH, we build for the long term,” shares SKH Shareholder Laurel Hook.“We believe investing in the communities we serve strengthens trust, gives our attorneys better insight into the needs of our clients, and ultimately helps us provide better service and better results. Expanding our Southern Oregon presence reflects that commitment.”

The SKH Southern Oregon office is located at:

SKH Family Law & Estate Planning

835 Alder Creek Drive, Suite A

Medford, Oregon 97504

Phone: 541-708-9115

About SKH Family Law & Estate Planning

Founded in 1986, SKH Family Law & Estate Planning helps individuals and families navigate some of life's most important and challenging transitions. With six offices across Oregon and Southwest Washington, SKH provides experienced counsel in family law and estate planning while emphasizing creative solutions, direct attorney access, responsive service, and a highly personalized client experience.

For more information, visit .

Anna Friedhoff

SKH Family Law & Estate Planning

+1 503-222-9115

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SKH Family Law & Estate Planning Opens Southern Oregon Office News Provided By SKH Family Law & Estate Planning September 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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