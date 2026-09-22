Miarec Brings AI Conversation Intelligence To Service Providers On The Alianza Platform

MiaRec integrates with Alianza

Integration enables Alianza service providers to offer MiaRec's AI post-call analytics, creating recurring revenue and delivering more value to their customers.

- Jonathan Wagner, Chief Growth Officer, AlianzaCAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MiaRec, Inc., a provider of AI-powered Conversation Intelligence solutions, today announced its integration with Alianza, a leading provider of communications platforms serving more than 1,000 service providers in over 80 countries.The integration gives service providers on the Alianza platform a ready-made way to add AI-powered post-call Conversation Analytics to their communications portfolio and expand into more advanced capabilities through MiaRec Auto QA and Relationship Management.The integration is available through Alianza CruxTM, the orchestration and intelligence control plane introduced by Alianza on September 9, 2026. MiaRec is among the launch group of experience providers working with Alianza to enable conversational AI capabilities to be delivered across the Alianza service provider ecosystem through a common integration layer.FOR SERVICE PROVIDERS: TURN BUSINESS CONVERSATIONS INTO A NEW AI REVENUE OPPORTUNITYBusinesses increasingly expect AI capabilities from the technology providers they already work with. For service providers, that creates an opportunity to move beyond traditional communications services and deliver higher-value intelligence from everyday business conversations.The MiaRec integration through the Alianza Crux orchestration platform gives service providers three key advantages:●Create new recurring revenue. Service providers can add AI-powered post-call analytics to their portfolio and give business customers more value from every conversation. They can start with Conversation Analytics, then expand into Auto QA or Relationship Management as customer needs grow.●Differentiate their offering. Service providers can go beyond basic voice services with AI-powered conversation insights that help customers understand their business, customer experience, and revenue opportunities - competing on value, not just price.●Strengthen customer retention. Service providers can make their services more valuable and harder to replace by turning communications into a source of business intelligence customers can use across their operations.Service providers retain their brand and customer relationship. MiaRec can be delivered through a multi-tenant, white-label architecture, allowing service providers to bring AI-powered conversation intelligence to market as part of their own communications offering."Service providers already own the customer relationship and carry a tremendous volume of valuable business conversations," said Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO of MiaRec, Inc. "The opportunity is to turn those conversations into something customers can use. With MiaRec Conversation Analytics, service providers can add practical AI capabilities to their portfolio, create new recurring revenue, and help their business customers get significantly more value from communications."FROM CONVERSATONS TO ACTIONABLE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCEEvery business conversation contains valuable information about customer needs, outcomes, sentiment, operational issues, sales opportunities, and emerging trends. Yet much of that information remains buried in recordings and transcripts.The MiaRec Conversation Intelligence Platform analyzes 100% of customer conversations and helps businesses see what is happening, measure performance, and act on what they learn.Service providers can offer capabilities including:●Post-Call Conversation Analytics. Turn conversations into searchable transcripts, AI-generated summaries, sentiment, call reasons, outcomes, and structured business insights.●Automated Quality Management. Evaluate 100% of relevant interactions to identify performance gaps, coaching opportunities, and compliance risks without relying on small manual samples.●Relationship Management. Turn conversations into action by automatically capturing customer needs, updating records, creating follow-ups, and tracking opportunities, complaints, and service requests.●Customer & Revenue Intelligence. Identify friction, recurring issues, buying signals, missed opportunities, dissatisfaction, and churn indicators across customer conversations.Unlike tools that provide only individual call summaries, MiaRec converts AI-extracted information into structured data that can be filtered, reported, compared, tracked, and used to drive follow-up actions across the business.This gives organizations visibility into what happened on individual calls, broader trends across thousands of interactions, and the ability to turn those insights into action."AI is creating an important new opportunity for service providers to deliver more value through the communications services they already provide," said Jonathan Wagner, Chief Growth Officer at Alianza. "MiaRec is a great example of Cognitive Communications coming to life through Alianza Crux, helping providers bring intelligent experiences to business customers without building bespoke integrations for every experience.”A PRACTICAL ENTRY POINT INTO AIFor service providers and their business customers, Post-Call Conversation Analytics provides a practical way to start adopting AI.Businesses can start with foundational post-call analytics and expand over time into more advanced AI use cases for quality, customer experience, revenue, and relationship management - turning conversation data into structured business records, actionable insights, and automated workflows across the organization.This creates a natural expansion path for service providers: introduce AI with an easy-to-understand analytics offering, then add higher-value capabilities as customer needs evolve.AVAILABILITYThe MiaRec integration is available as part of the controlled availability of Alianza Crux.Service providers can learn more and book a partner demo at .ABOUT MIARECMiaRec, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based software company that develops AI-powered conversation intelligence solutions for service providers and businesses.Its MiaRec Conversation Intelligence Platform analyzes 100% of customer conversations and turns them into structured, actionable business data across Conversation Analytics, Automated Quality Management, Customer and Revenue Intelligence, and Relationship Management.Founded in 2013, MiaRec supports service providers and enterprises through flexible deployment, multi-tenant architecture, white-label capabilities, APIs, and integrations with leading communications platforms. MiaRec is trusted by more than 500 organizations and works with hundreds of service providers, with an established call recording footprint and a growing partner base bringing MiaRec's AI-powered conversation intelligence to business customers.For more information, visit .ABOUT ALIANZAAlianza is a leading global Intelligent Communications Fabric company, empowering service providers to transform networks and accelerate growth. Its modern architecture unifies infrastructure with orchestration to deliver high-value, AI-infused communication experiences across fixed and mobile communications networks.By bridging legacy systems with modern software-defined technologies, Alianza enables providers to simplify operations, innovate faster, and monetize new opportunities in business and consumer voice - including extensibility through a broad ecosystem of AI developers.Trusted by more than 1,000 service providers in over 80 countries, Alianza's reliability, security, and scalability make it a strategic partner for service providers and developers in the era of Cognitive Communications.For more information, visit .

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MiaRec Brings AI Conversation Intelligence to Service Providers on the Alianza Platform News Provided By MiaRec September 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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