Tugboat Brings Dedicated Claims Expertise To Nearly 1,000 Residential Units In Tower Lane Capital Partnership

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Multifamily portfolios gain full Tugboat membership, dedicated claims support, and pre-loss coverage review.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tugboat, a consumer insurance platform that gives homeowners and renters expert-level claim support, today announced a partnership with Tower Lane Capital, a Los Angeles based real estate investment firm, to deploy Tugboat across Tower Lane's multifamily portfolio of nearly 1,000 residential units. Every tenant, owner, and property manager in the portfolio will now have a dedicated claims expert available for any loss event.Multifamily property loss events are frequent and expensive, and they are usually handled without anyone whose job is to make the policy pay what it is supposed to pay. Carriers bring adjusters, attorneys, and decades of claims data to every file. Owners and residents bring a policy most of them have not read since they signed it. The result is money left on the table on nearly every claim, along with tenant churn, appeasement costs, and disputes that could have been avoided with better documentation from the start.Under the partnership, every tenant, owner, and property manager across the Tower Lane portfolio receives a full Tugboat membership. A dedicated account manager, a claims expert, is on call portfolio-wide for any loss event. Members get policy coverage insights, pre-loss documentation and inventory support, and real-time damage and claim guidance when something happens. Premium support from licensed public adjusters is available at discounted rates when a loss warrants it.The partnership follows a wildfire claim in Tower Lane's portfolio where Tugboat's support secured more than $1 million in additional recovery, on a claim that the carrier, manager, and property management team had all already considered resolved."Insurance is one of the hardest parts of owning a multifamily unit," said Anthony Jaffe, Partner and CEO of Tower Lane Capital. "Having Tugboat in our corner for every loss means our residents are taken care of and our recoveries are handled correctly."Garrett Green, Partner at Tower Lane Capital, echoed this sentiment, stating that "insurance recovery has always been the least predictable variable, because the outcome depends entirely on how well the claim is handled. Having Tugboat across our portfolio is the difference between absorbing damage cost and recovering it."“The Tower Lane Capital partnership marks a broader shift in how Tugboat reaches the people it serves,” said Cameron Mooney, CEO of Tugboat.“Rather than waiting for policyholders to find help after a loss, Tugboat embeds with multifamily portfolio owners so support is already in place when a claim happens.”Tugboat and Tower Lane Capital have created a new system in which tenants get expert help, owners manage losses strategically for better financial recovery, and property managers can get ahead of problems instead of reacting to them.###About Tugboat:Tugboat is a consumer insurance support platform that gives homeowners expert-level claim support. The company gives homeowners access to the same expertise carriers use, helping members document damage, challenge denials, and negotiate fair settlements. Tugboat has helped members across 30 states recover more than $15 million they would not have collected on their own, averaging an additional $25,000 per claim.About Tower Lane Capital:Tower Lane Capital is a leading value-add multifamily investment firm focused on investments throughout California. We specialize in well-located class A and B multifamily real estate with a major value-add component. Tower Lane Capital brings institutional-grade acquisition and managerial and financial expertise to all sectors of multifamily real estate.

Kamila Khasanova

On Top Strategy

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Tugboat Brings Dedicated Claims Expertise to Nearly 1,000 Residential Units in Tower Lane Capital Partnership News Provided By On Top Strategy September 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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