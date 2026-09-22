CCEF Receives A Multi-Million Dollar Investment From Energy Catalyst Fund To Scale Financing For Underserved Businesses

Solar Commercial Contractor on Roof

This investment unlocks critical capital to supercharge commercial solar, energy efficiency, and electrification projects across the Mountain West Region.

- Sarah Coggins, Director, ImpactAssets Capital Partners

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colorado's nonprofit green bank, Collective Clean Energy Fund (CCEF), and the Energy Catalyst Fund (ECF) have officially closed an investment to grow commercial lending for energy efficiency and electrification projects in Colorado and surrounding states. This strategic investment supports CCEF's commercial clean energy loan programs and project originations and immediately mobilizes capital for underserved businesses and organizations.

By unlocking critical capital, this investment accelerates a broad array of energy improvement projects, including solar installations, energy storage, energy efficiency retrofits, and building decarbonization.

Prioritizing Equity and Climate Impact

The majority of the investment dollars will go towards projects located in or directly serving low-income and disadvantaged communities. By funneling resources into historically overlooked markets, the initiative ensures the economic and environmental benefits of the energy improvements reach those who need them most.

"As a nonprofit, this investment directly drives our mission to make clean energy and energy-efficient products accessible and affordable for everyone. The Energy Catalyst Fund and the entire team at ImpactAssets Capital Partners understands our vision, helping us deploy capital into communities that stand to gain the most from lower energy bills and equitable climate solutions " said Paul Scharfenberger, Chief Executive Officer at Collective Clean Energy Fund.

"By extending this balance sheet loan to CCEF, Energy Catalyst Fund is targeting the precise point where capital creates momentum for electrification and energy efficiency projects," added Sarah Coggins, Director, ImpactAssets Capital Partners, the registered investment adviser that manages the Energy Catalyst Fund. "Nonprofit green banks are essential engines for access to clean energy, and CCEF has built a strong pipeline ready to support underserved communities and businesses."

Key Highlights of the Investment

Capital Deployment: Directly strengthens CCEF's liquidity to scale mission-aligned clean energy lending.

Immediate Market Impact: Capital unfreezes stalled projects across solar, energy storage, and building electrification.

Community-Centric Focus: Majority of proceeds target underserved communities, empowering lower-income households, local businesses, and community organizations.

Comprehensive Scope: Funds energy efficiency retrofits, commercial solar, storage integration, and building decarbonization.

Connect with CCEF: CCEF Project Intake & Funding Inquiries

Property owners, developers, and community leaders in the Rocky Mountain region seeking flexible financing solutions are invited to connect with CCEF. To determine if a current or future project qualifies for CCEF capital, visit ccef/project-intake to fill out an intake form and get the conversation started. A CCEF team member will contact you to discuss next steps.

About CCEF

Collective Clean Energy Fund (CCEF) is a specialized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects individuals and organizations to the capital they need to make sustainable changes to their homes and businesses. Our mission is to make clean energy and energy-efficient solutions accessible to everyone.

CCEF strives to understand the diverse communities we serve across Colorado and beyond, recognizing that each has unique needs. Whether that is identifying barriers to financing clean energy projects or bridging the gap between clean energy projects and traditional capital providers, we serve as the North Star for clean energy financing in the state. Learn more at and follow the organization on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Energy Catalyst Fund

Energy Catalyst Fund invests catalytic capital to accelerate the implementation of clean energy solutions. Investments are designed to deliver measurable benefits like reduced energy costs and local job creation, particularly in under-resourced communities. The Fund is managed by ImpactAssets Capital Partners.

About ImpactAssets Capital Partners

ImpactAssets Capital Partners PB LLC ("IA Capital") specializes in impact investing, including both market-rate and impact-first strategies, for institutional investors such as foundations, corporations, and single- and multi-family offices. Wholly nonprofit owned, IA Capital is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

The content of this press release is not a solicitation or offer to sell investment advisory services, nor is it a solicitation or offer to sell securities. All content of this article is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as investment advice.

Savanna Kirchoff

Collective Clean Energy Fund

+1 910-726-5036

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CCEF Receives a Multi-Million Dollar Investment from Energy Catalyst Fund to Scale Financing for Underserved Businesses News Provided By Collective Clean Energy Fund September 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment



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