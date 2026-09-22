Friar Tux Shares How To Use Color Theory To Style A Suit

One Olive Suit Becomes Four Distinct Outfits Using Complementary, Monochromatic, Analogous and Triadic Color Pairings

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Color pairings can completely change the way a suit is worn, but knowing which shades work together is not always intuitive. This fall, Friar Tux is taking the guesswork out of the process by demonstrating how four principles of color theory-complementary, monochromatic, analogous and triadic-can be applied to men's suiting.Using an olive green suit and white shirt as the foundation, Friar Tux is sharing how to create four distinct outfits simply by changing the tie and pocket square. As an earth tone, olive provides a natural starting point for fall, pairing easily with both rich seasonal shades and softer, muted hues. The examples show how understanding relationships on the color wheel can help guide accessory choices, whether the goal is subtle coordination, stronger contrast or a more expressive combination.For fall, colors like burgundy, plum, sage, muted gold and burnt orange offer a range of ways to build on an olive green foundation.Complementary Colors: Create Contrast With OppositesComplementary colors sit opposite each other on the color wheel. Pairing them creates contrast, making this a useful technique for anyone who wants to introduce more color without choosing shades at random.With an olive green suit as the starting point, Friar Tux recommends adding a burgundy-plum tie and pocket square. The contrast adds visual interest, while the deeper shades prevent the pairing from feeling overly bold.Monochromatic Colors: Work Within One Color FamilyMonochromatic dressing stays within variations of a single color family. Instead of matching every element exactly, differences in shade, brightness and texture add dimension.Friar Tux suggests pairing olive with dusty sage accessories. Because both shades belong to the green family, the combination feels connected while still offering enough variation to keep the individual elements distinct.Analogous Colors: Look to Neighboring ShadesAnalogous colors appear next to one another on the color wheel. With green as the starting point, that means moving toward either blues or yellows and golds.When working with olive, Friar Tux points to dusty gold as a natural pairing. The muted shade gives the outfit a warmer, more organic feel, while a brighter mustard can take the same color relationship in a more retro direction. The distinction demonstrates how tone can influence the character of an outfit even when the underlying color principle remains unchanged.Triadic Colors: Balance Three Different HuesTriadic combinations use three colors positioned at roughly equal distances from one another on the color wheel. Because more hues are involved, selecting their intensity carefully becomes particularly important.Friar Tux emphasizes choosing deeper, muted shades when working with a triadic palette. Pairing a plum tie with a burnt orange pocket square introduces two distinct hues without overwhelming the outfit. This demonstrates how multiple colors can work together when their saturation and intensity are carefully balanced.Whether working with complementary, monochromatic, analogous or triadic colors, understanding how different shades relate to one another can make it easier to build an outfit with intention. Friar Tux offers suits, tuxedos and accessories for purchase and rental, with styling guidance available online and at more than 24 showrooms across California and Nevada. For more suit styling inspiration and formalwear options, visit FriarTux.About Friar TuxFriar Tux is a family-owned formalwear company helping customers look their best for life's most important moments since 1974. With an e-commerce platform serving customers nationwide and more than 24 showrooms across California and Nevada, Friar Tux offers one of the largest selections of suits, tuxedos, shoes, and accessories in the U.S. for both rental and purchase, and is the exclusive formalwear retailer for the Michael Kors Performance Collection. For more information, visit .

Lauren Vultee

FGPR

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Friar Tux Shares How to Use Color Theory to Style a Suit News Provided By FGPR September 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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