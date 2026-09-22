Former Realtor Association President And 40-Year Real Estate Veteran Dorothy Botsoe Authors First Book, 'Access Denied'

Dorothy Botsoe, Author of "Access Denied"

Real estate vereran Dorothy Botsoe's "Access Denied" is a personal story of confronting housing discrimination, and her quest for fair housing in today's market

- Dorothy Botsoe

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Africa to America - One Woman's Story of Transforming Adversity Into Success

Dorothy Botsoe, broker/owner of Dorothy Jensen Realty, Inc. in White Plains, New York, has launched her first book,“Access Denied” - a personal story of confronting bigotry head-on, yet persevering and prevailing to become one of the most successful real estate professionals in the country.

Born in Ghana, Botsoe and her siblings learned the importance of self-worth and discipline at an early age from their mother, a nurse, and father, a teacher and preacher.“They would tell us success requires effort,” she noted in the book.“Nothing is handed to you on a plate.”

Instilled with that advice, Bostoe excelled in boarding school in Ghana and came to the U.S. at age 17 to live with her brother and uncle in Texas. Eventually, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she met her former husband and father of her three children.

The family later moved to Westchester County, New York and it was there - and in Fairfield County, Connecticut –that she first experienced discrimination while house-hunting in certain towns.

“I didn't like the way I was being treated when looking for a house,” she recalled.“Some agents actually told me that I wouldn't be happy living in certain areas because I'd be the only black person there.”

It was that denial of access that prompted to consider a career in real estate, so that she could help pave the way for others like her.

Despite the federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, prohibiting discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, nationality, sex, disability and familial status, Botsoe explains that bias still exists today. Even as a broker, she has faced challenges, but refuses to back down.

“That victim mentality does not apply to me,” she said.“I have never opened a conversation with the phrase 'as a black woman.' When you do that, you are only marginalizing yourself.”

Letting nothing stand in her way, Botsoe continued her real estate education, earning more than a dozen certifications, then went on to become a New York State real estate instructor for more than 27 years. She was honored with both the New York State and local Realtor Association“Realtor of the Year” awards, and in 2017, was installed as the first black president of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors in its 100-year history.

“I want people to know you can rise above anything by having a very positive mindset,” she said.

Botsoe describes her book not just as a tale of survival, but also one of empowerment. It discusses everything from integrity and dignity, to building lasting friendships and love.“Access Denied” is not just about being able to find a home in a neighborhood you want, it's a blueprint of how to succeed in business and in life.

“Access isn't about just opening doors,” she said in her book.“It's about holding them open long enough for others to walk through.”

“Access Denied” is currently available on Amazon.



About Dorothy Botsoe

Dorothy Botsoe opened her own real estate brokerage, Dorothy Jensen Realty Inc. in White Plains in 1995. Armed with B.A. in Business Administration from SUNY Purchase, she has received numerous real estate awards, served on countless committees and held executive positions for both the local, New York State and National Realtor Associations.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors, as well as on the Diversity Committee, for the National Association of Realtors. Additionally, she has been involved with Westchester Residential Opportunities for many years and has been honored by them for her work in Fair Housing.

Mary T. Prenon

DB Consulting & Training

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Former Realtor Association President and 40-Year Real Estate Veteran Dorothy Botsoe Authors First Book, 'Access Denied' News Provided By DB Consulting & Training September 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Real Estate & Property Management



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