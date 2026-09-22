Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH announces the successful completion of its Written Procedure to amend certain terms under the terms and conditions of the Bonds

22.09.2026 / 16:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH announces the successful completion of its Written Procedure to amend certain terms under the terms and conditions of the Bonds Schwanewede, 22 September 2026 – Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH (the " Company ") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure (the " Written Procedure ") that was initiated on 2 September 2026 in relation to the Company's outstanding up to EUR 60,000,000 senior secured callable bonds due on 28 November 2026 (ISIN NO0012713520) (the " Bonds "), regarding amending certain terms under the terms and conditions of the Bonds, as specified in the notice of Written Procedure dated 2 September 2026 (the " Proposal "). In the Written Procedure, a sufficient number of Bondholders participated in order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the Bondholders voted in favor to approve the Proposal. The Company will initiate the implementation of the contemplated amendments as set out in the notice of Written Procedure.

Contact

BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH

Industriepark Brundorf 4

28790 Schwanewede

T +49 4795-95610

...

Media/Investor Relations

iron AG

Fabian Kirchmann | Karolin Bistrovic

+49 221 914097 14

... 22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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