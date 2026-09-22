Perform.AI Launches AI Commerce Operating System

Perform / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Perform Launches AI Commerce Operating System

22.09.2026 / 17:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SINGAPORE, BERLIN, and CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perform today launched the AI Commerce Operating System to do the job end-to-end-from merchants' being found to the parcel being delivered-on one system, and changed its name from Parcel Perform to match this ambition.



Brands now have to build experiences for both the humans who buy, and for the AI agents that support them. The AI agent focuses on finding the best product, at the best price, with the fastest delivery. A brand now sells to a person and to that person's AI-which picks only the brands that keep their promises. The Perform system is built for this reality, and runs the whole e-commerce journey-AI Commerce Visibility, Checkout, Post-Purchase, and Returns -with Logistics doing the daily work collaborating with shipping partners underneath. Behind it all, AI Decision Intelligence fuels every decision. It reads the data, holds a view on what should happen next, and acts on it, optimizing for gross margin. With this foundation in place, once an e-commerce business is live on Perform, their teams-marketing, logistics operations, customer service-can connect to Perform data through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and get answers about their e-commerce operations inside the AI tool they already work in. "An AI agent deciding which brand to recommend reads what you promised, and checks what you actually delivered. You can see that record before the agent does, and fix what is in it. This is the new world of AI Commerce, and we are proud to help merchants get ready for it," said Dr. Arne Jeroschewski, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perform. "For ten years, e-commerce software offered the same deal: buy the tool, do the work yourself," Dr. Jeroschewski said. "Fifteen tabs, fifteen logins, every decision still stitched together by your team. Perform does that work in one system. Your teams just need to focus on the strategic decisions, not on assembling answers." The Perform system runs on more than 100 billion parcel updates a year for thousands of brands, with 1,100+ carrier integrations across 160+ countries. It reads that data and acts on it: catching a delay before a customer emails to ask, picking the cheapest carrier that is most likely to hit a promised date. This is one system where outcomes matter, because the software should create value, not just the people working with it. Media Contact: Sabine Kempe

VP Marketing

Perform



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