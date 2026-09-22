Kohat Attack Raises Serious Questions Over Pakistan's Security, Intelligence Failures

It noted that Islamabad has long accused the Afghan Taliban of providing safe haven and support to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an extremist group seeking to establish a fundamentalist Islamic state in Pakistan.

He noted that the fact that militants managed to barricade themselves inside a police compound made the attack particularly serious. The facility is meant to be at the forefront of protecting citizens from militant violence.

The incident has brought tragedy to the victims and their families, left many others injured, and heightened concerns among communities across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region. It also exposed the apparent shortcomings in Pakistan's intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism efforts, Knoope mentioned.

Highlighting that the incident will raise questions about effectiveness and accountability, he said it would also prompt scrutiny of the potential for infiltration and the trustworthiness of policing and intelligence operations in Pakistan.

“What was missed, and how could that happen? What exactly was the role of foreign agents? How is the strength of the information position of the local force? Is the relation between the local population and the police up to a desired level? Can a next attack effectively be prevented through intensified local or cross-border cooperation? Tough questions will be asked," wrote Knoope.