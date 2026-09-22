Delhi L-G Discusses Citizen-Centric Policing With Officers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Tuesday interacted with senior Delhi Police officials – assistant commissioners and above - at the Police Headquarters Auditorium on measures to strengthen citizen-centric policing.

In a message on X, the Lieutenant Governor said,“Addressed and interacted with @DelhiPolice officers at PHQ today to assess on-ground outcomes and strengthen citizen-centric policing.”

“Women and children's safety is a priority. Directed Delhi Police to establish a dedicated 'Pink Force' a dedicated, visible and responsive force of trained women patrol units at schools, colleges, Metro stations and vulnerable hotspots,” said Sandhu.

“Every citizen must feel safe, heard and protected. Directed Delhi Police to make policing more accessible and responsive, with public safety at the heart of every beat, every response and every action,” he said.

Sandhu directed that every police station be a place where citizens feel heard, helped and safe, calling for a stronger connection between police stations, beat officers and the communities they serve.

He also stressed increased visible presence and strengthened foot and motorcycle patrolling in vulnerable, crime-prone and high-footfall areas.

Sandhu said particular attention should be given to areas around schools, colleges, markets and transport hubs.

This was the LG's second visit to Police Headquarters, following his earlier visit on 24 June 2026, and the interaction focused not merely on initiatives undertaken since then, but on what had changed on the ground in terms of measurable outcomes and achievements.

The interaction also focused on the public response to the initiatives taken, the gaps that remain, and the further action being taken to bridge them. The Lieutenant Governor said the objective must be simple and clear: a safer Delhi and greater confidence in the police among citizens.

Sandhu directed that Jan Sunwai grievances be tracked through a digital mechanism, with every complaint acknowledged, tracked, and acted upon within a defined timeline, and that complaints about other departments be promptly forwarded to the concerned agency.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed regular, interactive awareness programmes in schools on POCSO and child safety, cybercrime, substance abuse and road safety, with each Police District nominating a Nodal Officer and preparing a quarterly calendar for such sessions.

On traffic management, he directed identification and monitoring of major congestion points, with visible presence during peak hours and strengthened real-time CCTV and Traffic Control Room monitoring.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated Delhi Police and all other security agencies for the successful and secure conduct of the BRICS Summit, noting that the scale of the event reflected careful planning, close coordination and the highest standards of professionalism, while ensuring minimum disruption to normal life in the Capital.

He said the operational lessons from the Summit would provide valuable input to strengthen preparedness for future major international events in Delhi.