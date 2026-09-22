'Engaging In Vote-Bank Politics': JD-U MLA Anant Singh Hits Out At Bihar Lop Tejashwi Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) Janata Dal-United MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Tuesday criticised the Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for his criticism of the state government over the Jamui molestation case, accusing the latter of indulging in "vote-bank politics".

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, saying that the incident shows "women and girls are not safe anywhere in the state".

Speaking to IANS, JD-U MLA Anant Kumar Singh said: "Pay no heed to what he (Tejashwi Yadav) says...these people are merely engaging in vote-bank politics."

"Instead, people should themselves take charge that such incidents should not take place in Bihar or in the country...people involved in such crimes will have to face punishment," he added.

Anant Singh backed the encounter of an accused in the Jamui molestation case, saying: "The (Bihar) government is doing the right thing regarding this incident. Such people should be killed immediately. The public also needs to remain vigilant about such incidents and report them to the government. What can the police achieve alone? The public must cooperate."

"There should be action if such an incident takes place...such people should be encountered," he said.

Regarding the upcoming Member of Legislative Council (MLC) polls in Bihar, the JD-U MLA said: "I am supporting Anuj Singh; he is the one who will win."

"We appeal to the people of all three districts comprising the Patna Graduate MLC constituency, to bless us so abundantly that, in the future, no one dares to contest an election against me," he emphaised.

Anant Singh openly rebelled against his own party's prominent leader and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, who is the incumbent MLC seeking another term from the Patna Graduate constituency.

Defying the party line, Anant Singh declared his complete support for Anuj Singh, a candidate backed by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.

Last week, Anant Singh openly challenged JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar, proposing a face-to-face public debate on all contentious issues and even offering what he described as a Rs 20-crore wager to settle their long-running disputes.

He called upon Neeraj Kumar to join him near a Hanuman temple in Patna for an open discussion.

"Let us sit across from each other and debate face-to-face. We will settle all scores," Singh said.

The roots of the rivalry stretch back to the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. At the time, Singh was a dominant political figure in Mokama but had been arrested in June that year in connection with a murder case. Subsequently, JD-U fielded Neeraj Kumar from the Mokama constituency instead of Singh.