Women Voters Outnumber Men In Arunachal Pradesh Too, Final Electoral Rolls Show

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Sep 22 (IANS) After Manipur and Mizoram, women voters continue to outnumber their male counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh's final electoral rolls too, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the northeastern border state, officials said on Tuesday.

Publishing the final electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said that with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, the final rolls show that Arunachal Pradesh now has a total of 6,96,026 registered voters, comprising 3,52,315 women, 3,43,709 men, and two third-gender electors.

Of the 6,96,026 voters in the final electoral rolls, there has been a reduction of 1,91,479 electors from the pre-SIR count or the total number of voters before the publication of the draft electoral rolls.

The total number of voters prior to the publication of the draft electoral rolls on July 21 was 8,87,505.

In the final electoral rolls of Arunachal Pradesh, the gender ratio is 1,025, compared with a gender ratio of 1,073 in the final electoral rolls of Christian-majority Mizoram and 1,056 in Manipur's final electoral rolls.

The final electoral rolls following the completion of the SIR in Mizoram and Manipur were published on September 8 and September 6, respectively.

The gender ratios of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram are significantly higher than the national average, indicating a higher proportion of women voters in these Northeastern states.

The Arunachal CEO said that a total of 8,803 electors have been included, while 1,924 voters have been deleted from the draft electoral rolls published on July 21, 2026. CEO Sain said that the list of electors whose Enumeration Forms were not received back was also published, indicating the probable reasons as absent/untraceable (54,678), shifted (78,980), death (25,573), duplicate (4,947), and others (5,281).

He said that following the instructions of the Election Commission of India issued on May 14, the SIR of electoral rolls in Arunachal Pradesh began on June 5, and the draft electoral rolls were published on July 21 with a total of 7,18,046 voters, including 3,64,079 women electors.