Tarang Shakti 2026 To Showcase Growing Capabilities Of Indian Aerospace Industry: IAF Vice Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The second edition of major multinational air exercise 'Tarang Shakti 2026' will give India an opportunity to show friendly partner countries the growing capabilities of its aerospace and defence industries, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said on Tuesday.

The Indian Air Force is hosting the second edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti at Air Force Station Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from September 26 to October 12. A major multinational air exercise, it brings together seven Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) participating with air assets and 32 nations attending as observers. The exercise focuses on realistic multinational operations, joint aerial missions, tactical training, interoperability and sharing of operational experience and best practices across complex mission sets.

Addressing a press conference, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said that the multinational exercise provides India with an opportunity to show to its friendly partner countries the growing capabilities of Indian aerospace and defence industries.

France will bring Rafales, A400Ms and MRTT aircraft, and the United Arab Emirates is participating with F-16s and a Global 6000. The Royal Australian Air Force is participating with a C-130J, and the German Air Force with A400M aircraft. Sri Lanka is participating with KA-360ER surveillance aircraft, while the Bangladesh Air Force is participating with a C-130J.

"Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, addressed a Press Conference today to brief the media on Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026. The VCAS apprised the gathering on the conduct of the exercise, participation by Friendly Foreign Air Forces, the operational canvas and major events planned during the Exercise. The interaction provided an overview of the scale and objectives of this multinational air exercise hosted by the Indian Air Force," the IAF said on Tuesday.

The United States will field F-35A fighters and KC-135 tankers, marking the first participation of the fifth-generation jet in a military exercise on Indian soil. Air Marshal Dixit said the IAF would be exercising with the F-35 for the first time, though operational security could limit what is said about it afterwards.