Snapdragon X Series Powers Googlebook: The First Laptops Designed For Gemini Intelligence

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. Snapdragon X Elite now powers Googlebook, a new category of laptop designed for Gemini Intelligence, unveiled today.

. Googlebook devices, powered by Snapdragon X Elite deliver all-day battery life, powerful performance, and proactive intelligence – as well as seamless cross-device connectivity with Android devices, Snapdragon NPU-powered tools, and support for thousands of native Android applications and games.

. Dell and HP Googlebook designs powered by Snapdragon X Elite are available for pre order now.

MAUI, SEPTEMBER, 2026 – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced its collaboration with Google to bring the Snapdragon® X Elite platform to the first Googlebook laptops. The collaboration builds on the leading performance, power efficiency and AI capabilities of Snapdragon X Elite paired with Googlebook, with built in Gemini Intelligence to deliver proactive and personalized help that keeps you a step ahead. This new category of premium laptops enables cross-device experiences with Android phones and tablets powered by Snapdragon, including support for native Android applications and games for a seamless personal computing ecosystem.

Googlebook laptops powered by Snapdragon X Elite combine Google's Gemini with the incredible performance, efficiency, and connectivity of Snapdragon X Elite. Features like Cast my Apps, Magic Pointer, and Rambler help you stay more productive without breaking your flow by surfacing relevant information from emails, calendars, and on-screen content, delivering seamless phone integration and advanced security features, and building on native Android apps to enable connected, intelligent, and secure computing experiences from virtually anywhere. The global Android ecosystem enables users to create, learn, and even game on Snapdragon – with popular Snapdragon Elite GamingTM features like faster frame rates and enhanced graphics also available on Googlebook laptops powered Snapdragon X Elite.

“The leading AI capabilities of Snapdragon X Elite have transformed personal computing and created new opportunities for more intelligent, personalized and productive experiences,” said Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“Snapdragon X Elite delivers extraordinary performance and efficiency, now paired with support for native Android apps and games for Googlebooks users. We are proud to work with Google as well as global OEMs, starting with Dell and HP, to enable the cutting-edge capabilities of this new category of laptops powered by Snapdragon and designed for cross-device continuity for users of Android phones powered by Snapdragon.”

“Googlebook is a new category of laptops designed to work seamlessly with the Android devices our users already rely on every day,” said John Solomon, Vice President and General Manager, Laptops, Tablets, and Android Enterprise, Google.“Through our work with Qualcomm Technologies, Snapdragon X Elite delivers the incredible performance, all day battery life, and NPU efficiency needed to bring this ecosystem to life - enabling native Android apps, fluid cross-device connectivity, and intuitive Gemini intelligence features that keep users productive and in their flow.”

“Today's users expect their AI-enabled laptops to deliver relevant and intuitive experiences without compromising performance or mobility,” said Konstantin Tuv, Head of Consumer and Gaming Products, Dell Technologies.“With XPS Googlebook, we're bringing together the craftsmanship and innovation of XPS with Google's Gemini Intelligence and the powerful capabilities and long battery life of Snapdragon X Elite. The result is a premium laptop built specifically for Google and Android users.”

“Customers want intelligent experiences that work naturally across the devices and applications they use every day,” said Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President and Division President, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc.“The HP Googlebook 14 combines the power and efficiency of Snapdragon X Elite, the cutting-edge features of Gemini Intelligence, and access to native Android apps in a premium laptop designed to keep users productive and connected.”

Devices and Availability:

Dell and HP are the first OEMs bringing to market Googlebooks powered by Snapdragon X Elite. They are now available for pre-order here. To learn more about Snapdragon X Elite, visit here and review the product brief.

About Qualcomm:

Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large-scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high-performance, low-power computing and industry-leading connectivity- powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Battery life varies significantly based on device, settings, usage, and other factors. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, and Snapdragon Elite Gaming are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.