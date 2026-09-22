Nutanix Acquires Ryax Technologies To Tackle GPU Bottlenecks In Agentic AI - Plans Integration Across Enterprise AI Platforms



Ryax adds GPU and CPU optimization plus AI-aware workload scheduling to Nutanix's platform.

Nutanix plans to integrate the technology into Nutanix Kubernetes Platform and Nutanix Enterprise AI. Ryax employees will join Nutanix in France and continue developing the technology.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is expanding its agentic AI infrastructure capabilities by acquiring France-based Ryax Technologies, whose software helps enterprises manage computing resources and automatically determine where AI workloads should run.

Nutanix said Tuesday that Ryax's GPU utilization and smart-scheduling technology is planned for integration into Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) and Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI). Financial terms were not disclosed, and the company said the acquisition's financial impact is not material.

Why Nutanix Wants Ryax

The acquisition targets a growing infrastructure problem behind enterprise AI. According to Nutanix, GPU shortages and fragmented infrastructure are forcing companies to spread computing workloads across private data centers, large cloud providers, and newer AI-focused cloud operators, or“neoclouds.” That can make it harder to determine where a workload can run most efficiently and economically.

Ryax is designed to automate more of that decision-making. Its Intelligent Resource Optimization technology aims to improve how customers use available GPUs and CPUs, while AI-Aware Smart Scheduling can automatically place AI workloads on hardware based on performance and cost considerations.

The platform also automates parts of the underlying infrastructure, data, hardware and code setup, an area Nutanix says often prevents enterprise AI projects from moving beyond experimentation and into production.

“Agentic AI requires a flexible architecture, simple operations and the ability to use infrastructure far more efficiently,” CEO Rajiv Ramaswami said, adding that Ryax directly addresses challenges around managing agentic AI infrastructure.

Agentic AI Push Expands

Nutanix plans to incorporate Ryax technology into future releases of NKP and NAI. Ryax employees will join Nutanix in France and continue developing the technology. The company cautioned that the planned integrations remain under development and are not yet committed product features.

The deal fits into Nutanix's broader push to position its hybrid-cloud platform as infrastructure for enterprise AI. The company says more than half of the Global 2000 already use its technology, giving it an existing customer base where it could eventually introduce new AI capabilities.

That AI push comes as Nutanix continues to grow its recurring software business. The company's fiscal 2026 revenue increased 12% year over year to $2.85 billion, while annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose 16% to $2.55 billion. Free cash flow reached $840.7 million, compared with $750.2 million a year earlier.

Nutanix added more than 3,000 new customers during fiscal 2026, Ramaswami said, highlighting AI as a key area of innovation across its cloud platform.

Retail Sentiment Around NTNX Stock

Retail sentiment around NTNX stock remained 'bearish' on Stocktwits amid 'high' volume.

NTNX stock retail sentiment on September 22 as of 10:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, the stock has rallied over 36%. In comparison, the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM), which holds NTNX stock, has also risen more than 36% over the same period.

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