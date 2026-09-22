Wayanad: Two Youths Held At Homestay Over Elephant Tusk Smuggling! Read On

Sultan Bathery: Forest department officials caught two youths red-handed in Wayanad while they were trying to sell elephant tusks. The arrested men are Shamin Francis (32) from Vadakkanad Panayambam Thekkekunnath and Abhilash (44) from Chethalayam Aaram Mile Vettuparappurath. The team seized a pair of elephant tusks, a small tusk piece, and the vehicle they used. The youths got caught at a homestay in Chethalayam Aaram Mile this afternoon. The Thiruvananthapuram Forest Intelligence Cell got a secret tip-off, and based on that, the raid took place.

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A joint team of officials from Kalpetta Vigilance, Kurichyad ranges, and Kuppady forest station raided the homestay and nabbed the youths. The officials laid a trap after getting information that buyers were coming to purchase the ivory. But the forest department picked up Shamin Francis and Abhilash before the buyers could even reach the spot. The forest department is now investigating where the gang sourced the elephant tusks from and if more people are involved in this smuggling racket.

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