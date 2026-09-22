U.S. Secures $21 Trillion In New Investment Commitments, Trump Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The United States has secured commitments for $21 trillion in new investments from around the world since the Trump administration took office, said U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at the UN General Assembly today.

“We've secured commitments for $21 trillion in new investments from all over the planet, compared to less than $1 trillion in four years in the previous administration,” Trump said.

Trump said the U.S. economy was“the envy of the world” and attributed the increase in investment to measures taken by his administration, including deregulation and tax cuts.

“From day one, my administration has worked to remove every single unnecessary regulation and obstacle to doing business in America,” he said.

Trump also said his administration had introduced what he called the largest tax cuts in US history, adding that more money was currently being invested in the United States than ever before.

According to Trump, U.S. stock markets had reached 80 all-time records over the previous 12 months.

He also said the U.S. had created more than one million new private-sector jobs since he took office, while real household incomes had reached a record average of $87,000.