PZZA Deadline Alert: Suewallst Reminds Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On November 2, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Reaction Focus: PZZA shares repriced by $5.11 in a single session, a 17.18% decline, after Papa John's reported an 8.3% drop in North American comparable sales, suspended its dividend, and cut its 2026 outlook. The action alleges those disclosures contradicted earlier assurances that the Company's transformation was working.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

PZZA closed at $29.75 per share on August 5, 2026. One session later, the stock closed at $24.64, a single-day loss of $5.11 per share, or around 17.18%. Investors have until November 2, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

What Moved the PZZA Market on August 6, 2026

Three items reached the market in the same announcement: an 8.3% decrease in North American comparable sales, the suspension of the Company's dividend, and a reduction of the 2026 North American comparable sales outlook from a 3% decline at the midpoint to a 6-8% annual decline. The action asserts that these figures were sharply at odds with the trajectory management had described to the market during the Class Period.

Alleged Market Impact by the Numbers



Closing price on August 5, 2026: $29.75 per share

Closing price on August 6, 2026: $24.64 per share

Single-session decline: $5.11 per share, or 17.18%

North American comparable sales reported: 8.3% decrease

2026 North American outlook: revised from a 3% decline at the midpoint to a 7% annual decline at the midpoint

Dividend: suspended in the same August 6, 2026 announcement 2026 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance previously set between $200 million and $210 million



Why Shares Were Repriced So Sharply

As alleged, the market had been told that the transformation was producing measurable progress and that North American trends would improve. The complaint charges that the scale of the reported shortfall, combined with the dividend suspension and the guidance reset, left investors reassessing the Company's position in a single trading session. The lawsuit contends that shareholders purchased PZZA at prices that did not reflect the pace of the turnaround.

"A $5.11 per share move in one session reflects how abruptly the market reassessed Papa John's prospects once the Company reported an 8.3% comparable sales decrease and suspended its dividend. The complaint alleges that shareholders bought PZZA at prices that did not account for the difficulties described in that announcement." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the PZZA Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PZZA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Papa John's International, Inc. and individual defendants who were senior investors during the class period, including Todd Allan Penegor and Ravi Thanawala.

Q: What is the PZZA class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026. Shares fell approximately 17.18% after the Company disclosed an 8.3% decrease in North American comparable sales, the suspension of its dividend, and a reduction of its 2026 North American comparable sales outlook to a 6-8% annual decline. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PZZA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PZZA stock or securities between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PZZA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my PZZA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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