ASTS Shareholder Alert: AST Spacemobile, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Were the risk warnings adequate? The complaint challenges AST SpaceMobile's previous statements, alleging it omitted the risks of slow user adoption in the U.S. and Japan and the dilution that followed three separate $1.0 billion convertible note offerings

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 4, 2025 and July 15, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

The steepest single-session per-share loss of the Class Period came on February 12, 2026, when ASTS fell $14.70, or 15.17%, to close at $82.22 after the pricing of a second $1.0 billion convertible note offering. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 13, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

SEC filings stated in the 2024 annual report that cash on hand and access to the 2024 ATM Equity Program "will be sufficient to meet our current working capital needs, planned operating expenses and capital expenditures for a period of the next 12 months." Quarterly reports covering the first three quarters of 2025 repeated substantially the same liquidity representation. Each report carried Sarbanes-Oxley certifications signed by senior management.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

The complaint challenges whether that standardized language conveyed what was allegedly already developing inside the business:



Liquidity representations allegedly did not signal that capital requirements would produce $3.0 billion in convertible senior notes across October 2025, February 2026, and July 2026.

The July 15, 2026 offering announcement stated the Company "currently does not have any understandings or agreements with respect to any such strategic transactions" while proceeds were earmarked for partnerships and acquisitions.

Disclosure language indicated a durable competitive lead in satellite direct-to-cellular service without addressing the $19 billion EchoStar S-Band spectrum sale to SpaceX, according to the lawsuit.

Filings allegedly omitted evidence of slow user adoption in the U.S. and Japan, a point later cited in a January 6, 2026 analyst downgrade. Initial conversion prices of approximately $116.30 (February 2026) and $79.57 (July 2026) reflected dilution the complaint contends investors were not prepared for.



Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

Risk factors written in conditional terms describe what could happen. The action contends that certain conditions described as possibilities were, in fact, already materializing during the Class Period, and that repeating the same twelve-month sufficiency language each quarter did not correct the picture investors were given.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here, the complaint alleges that routine liquidity assurances were repeated quarter after quarter while capital requirements were building toward $3.0 billion in convertible notes issued over roughly nine months." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ASTS Lawsuit

Q: When did AST SpaceMobile allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 4, 2025 to July 15, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the ASTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Midland/Odessa Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the ASTS lawsuit? A: The complaint names AST SpaceMobile, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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