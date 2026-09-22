AVEX Shareholder Alert: AEVEX Corp. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key dates and disclosure events AEVEX Corp. shareholders need to know: 41 days after the IPO priced, the 180-day lock-up was allegedly waived, and roughly $900 million in market value evaporated

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) to contact the firm. WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased AEVEX securities between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

AEVEX Class A shares fell approximately 16% on June 2, 2026, erasing more than $700 million in market capitalization, then fell another 7% on June 5, 2026, wiping out roughly $200 million more, for a combined decline of about $900 million. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by October 20, 2026.

April 17, 2026 - The IPO Prices

AEVEX went public, selling 18,400,000 Class A shares. The Company took in about $346 million; the underwriters took over $22 million. The offering documents stated that the controlling private equity holder was locked up for 180 days, through October 13, 2026, the lawsuit chronicles.

June 1, 2026 - The After-Hours S-1

Just 41 days later, a registration statement was filed after the close announcing a secondary offering of eight million Class A shares. As detailed in the action, that filing signaled the premature waiver of the very lock-up that had reassured IPO buyers, and the stock dropped 16% the following session.

June 5, 2026 - The Final Prospectus

The final SPO prospectus, for shares priced at $27.00, disclosed that underwriters had agreed to waive the lock-up restrictions and that the entirety of the $207.9 million in net proceeds would go to the private equity holder, with $8.1 million in additional underwriting fees. Shares slid another 7%.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



April 17, 2026: IPO completed; the complaint recounts that a pre-arranged waiver plan was allegedly already in place and undisclosed.

April 20, 2026: Final prospectus filed describing the 180-day restriction running through October 13, 2026.

June 1, 2026: Secondary offering registration statement filed after market hours.

June 3, 2026: Eight million shares sold at $27.00 per share. June 4, 2026: Class Period closes.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The compressed interval between the April IPO representations and the June waiver filings raises questions the complaint asks the court to examine." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVEX Lawsuit

Q: What is the AVEX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026. Shares fell approximately 16% and then a further 7% after the Company disclosed a secondary offering and the waiver of the 180-day IPO lock-up. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: When did AEVEX Corp. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from April 17, 2026 to June 4, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the AVEX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do AVEX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my AVEX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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