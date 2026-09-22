Equasens Activates The Business Continuity Plan For Its Subsidiary ASCA In Chessy (France,77)

ASCA, a subsidiary of the Equasens Group, installs electronic labels in pharmacies. The company currently has more than 4,200 customers. Its Chessy facility, which covers approximately 800 sq.m., houses offices for 25 employees as well as the inventory and equipment needed for installations.

On the evening of September 21, 2026, a fire broke out at this site. No one was present, and there were no injuries. Operations to extinguish the main fire lasted all night, mobilizing more than 80 firefighters.

The building and the inventory stored inside were destroyed. The exact circumstances of how the fire started have yet to be determined and are currently the subject of standard investigations and expert assessments.



Activation of the Business Continuity Plan



Equasens activated its subsidiary's Business Continuity Plan as soon as the incident occurred.

ASCA's information systems (CRM, ERP, and line-of-business applications) were not affected, as they are backed up and hosted at the Group's headquarters in Nancy.

A backup stock, already available on another of the Group's storage platforms, will ensure business continuity over the next few days.

Furthermore, given the upcoming deliveries, the period during which operations will be completely suspended is expected to be limited to four weeks.

The Group's logistics capacities and channels are being reorganized accordingly, and manufacturers of labels and other materials are being mobilized to urgently launch new production runs.

Denis SUPPLISSON, CEO of Equasens, stated:“Our priority is to support our teams and minimize the impact of this incident on our customers as much as possible. No employees were injured, and our information systems and business applications remain fully operational. We immediately implemented our business continuity plan and mobilized all of the Group's logistical resources to restore operations as quickly as possible. The next scheduled delivery, along with the acceleration of subsequent shipments, should enable us to minimize the disruption period as much as possible. We stand with our employees, our customers, and our partners.”

The 25 employees at the site are receiving support, and appropriate measures are being implemented (remote work, reduced working hours) as needed. The incident has been reported to the insurers, and experts have been called in to assess the consequences.

Equasens will keep the market informed of any significant developments in the situation.

About Equasens Group

Founded over 40 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1,500 people across Europe.

Equasens Group's specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

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Equasens Group

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