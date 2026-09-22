VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions On Shares From September 14, 2026, To September 18, 2026

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from September 14, 2026, to September 18 , 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 14, 2026, to September 18, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market