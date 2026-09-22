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VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions On Shares From September 14, 2026, To September 18, 2026


2026-09-22 11:46:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, September 21, 2026

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from September 14, 2026, to September 18 , 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 14, 2026, to September 18, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 14/09/2026 FR0000125486 7 550 110,394702 AQEU
VINCI 14/09/2026 FR0000125486 29 150 110,402144 CEUX
VINCI 14/09/2026 FR0000125486 5 650 110,393363 TQEX
VINCI 14/09/2026 FR0000125486 58 483 110,572087 XPAR
VINCI 15/09/2026 FR0000125486 3 721 109,968745 AQEU
VINCI 15/09/2026 FR0000125486 13 815 109,956793 CEUX
VINCI 15/09/2026 FR0000125486 2 250 110,005556 TQEX
VINCI 15/09/2026 FR0000125486 101 214 110,555042 XPAR
VINCI 16/09/2026 FR0000125486 350 111,214286 AQEU
VINCI 16/09/2026 FR0000125486 3 450 111,090580 CEUX
VINCI 16/09/2026 FR0000125486 200 111,300000 TQEX
VINCI 16/09/2026 FR0000125486 111 000 111,993625 XPAR
VINCI 17/09/2026 FR0000125486 3 350 112,105970 AQEU
VINCI 17/09/2026 FR0000125486 13 292 112,022126 CEUX
VINCI 17/09/2026 FR0000125486 2 050 112,146341 TQEX
VINCI 17/09/2026 FR0000125486 79 104 112,687446 XPAR
VINCI 18/09/2026 FR0000125486 10 959 111,164153 AQEU
VINCI 18/09/2026 FR0000125486 45 820 111,102117 CEUX
VINCI 18/09/2026 FR0000125486 7 500 111,004000 TQEX
VINCI 18/09/2026 FR0000125486 54 100 111,558950 XPAR
TOTAL 553 008 111,3339

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 14-09-26 to 18-09-26

MENAFN22092026004107003653ID1111698723



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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