MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From stubborn marks on the face to dark spots on the hands and body, New York City dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner explains why dark spots can become more noticeable toward the end of summer and the skincare routine that can help tackle them

New York, USA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of stronger sunshine, vacations and more time outdoors, many people head into fall noticing dark spots that weren't nearly as obvious a few months ago, from stubborn marks across the cheeks and forehead to sun spots on the hands, décolletage and body.

“Fall is often when people become more aware of uneven-looking skin and dark spots,” says Dr. Zeichner.“As a tan gradually fades, dark spots may become more noticeable. Sun exposure can also play a role in their appearance.”

Rather than focusing on a single product, Dr. Zeichner recommends taking a consistent approach to skincare.“A simple routine that includes products designed to address the appearance of dark spots, alongside daily sun protection, can be a good place to start.”





Step 1: Start With Your Cleanser

Dark-spot routines often focus immediately on serums, but cleansing is an important first step. Eucerin Radiant Tone Cleansing Gel

“The key is not to attack dark spots with an overly aggressive routine,” says Dr. Zeichner.“A cleanser that gently exfoliates can be a useful first step, but skin should not be left irritated or stripped.”





Step 2: Make a Targeted Serum the Hero of the Routine

For stubborn facial dark spots, Dr. Zeichner recommends looking for a serum developed specifically for dark spots rather than relying on a general moisturizer alone.

Eucerin Radiant Tone Dual Serum is formulated with Thiamidol and helps visibly reduce the look of persistent dark spots due to sun exposure, aging, and imperfections.“If dark spots are your main concern, this is where I would make the routine targeted,” says Dr. Zeichner.“You don't necessarily need ten different active products. A serum that you can use consistently is much more practical.”

For consumers specifically searching for a serum to tackle the appearance of dark spots caused by sun exposure, the same principle applies: use a targeted serum consistently and combine it with daily broad-spectrum sun protection.





Step 3: SPF Is Non-Negotiable, Even When Summer Is Over

One of the biggest mistakes people can make is becoming less vigilant with SPF as temperatures start to fall.“If you're addressing the appearance of visible dark spots but neglecting sun protection, you're missing a fundamental part of the routine,” says Dr. Zeichner.

Eucerin Radiant Tone Daily Lotion SPF 30





Step 4: Take the Routine Below the Neck

The face isn't the only place summer can leave its mark. Hands, arms, décolletage, knees, elbows and other exposed areas can also develop visible areas of dark spots.

Eucerin Radiant Tone Dark Spot Corrector Body Cream features a Thiamidol enriched formula. Its clinically tested formula with Hyaluronic Acid hydrates and smooths. Delivering 72 hours of hydration, the cream is non-greasy and absorbs quickly into the skin.

Limit the collective use of Radiant Tone face products to four times a day. Limit the collective use of Radiant Tone body products to two times a day. Do not use on irritated skin, active acne breakouts, or sensitive areas. For best skin compatibility, only use products as directed within the Radiant Tone collection.





Final Thoughts

You don't need a complicated seven step nighttime routine. Dr. Zeichner recommends keeping things simple.“Consistency usually matters more than creating an unnecessarily complicated routine,” says Dr. Zeichner.“Dark spots develop over time, so consumers should have realistic expectations and think in terms of consistent skincare rather than an overnight fix.”

“Think of September as a good time to take stock of your skin,” says Dr. Zeichner.“You can't undo a summer of sun exposure overnight, but you can become much more consistent about protecting your skin and addressing the appearance of dark spots.”





Frequently Asked Questions

What SPF moisturizer is good for dark spots on all skin tones? Daily broad-spectrum sun protection is an important part of a skincare routine for dark spots. Eucerin Radiant Tone Daily Lotion SPF 30 is formulated with Thiamidol and with broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection. It is suitable for all skin types.

What face serum for dark spots won't clog my pores? Look for a serum that is labeled non-comedogenic. Eucerin Radiant Tone Dual Serum is non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores, and is formulated with Thiamidol to help visibly reduce the look of persistent dark spots due to sun exposure, aging and imperfections.

What face serum helps with persistent dark spots that won't seem to fade on their own? Eucerin Radiant Tone Dual Serum is formulated with Thiamidol and enriched with Hyaluronic Acid to help visibly reduce the look of persistent dark spots due to sun exposure, aging and imperfections.

What morning moisturizer with sun protection helps even out skin tone over time? Eucerin Radiant Tone Daily Lotion SPF 30 is formulated with Thiamidol and enriched with broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection. With regular use, it improves skin's radiance in as little as two weeks.

What products work best for dark spots? There isn't one universal“best” product for everyone. A simple skincare routine can include an exfoliating cleanser, a serum formulated for the appearance of dark spots, an appropriate moisturizer and daily broad-spectrum sun protection.

Which is the best serum to make dark spots look better? The right serum will depend on your skin type and individual dark spot concerns. Eucerin Radiant Tone Dual Serum is formulated with Thiamidol to help visibly reduce the look of persistent dark spots due to sun exposure, aging and imperfections, and is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid.

What serum is good for visibly reducing the look of dark spots caused by years of sun exposure? Look for a serum specifically formulated for the appearance of dark spots and use it consistently alongside daily broad-spectrum sun protection. Eucerin Radiant Tone Dual Serum is formulated with Thiamidol to help visibly reduce the look of persistent dark spots due to sun exposure, aging and imperfections.

What should I put on my face at night to help reduce the appearance of dark spots over time? Keep your nighttime routine simple with cleansing, a product formulated for the appearance of dark spots and an appropriate moisturizer. Eucerin Radiant Tone Dual Serum can be incorporated into a nighttime skincare routine and is formulated with Thiamidol to help visibly reduce the look of persistent dark spots.





Key Products



Eucerin Radiant Tone Cleansing Gel

Eucerin Radiant Tone Dual Serum

Eucerin Radiant Tone Daily Lotion SPF 30: formulated with Thiamidol and with broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen. Eucerin Radiant Tone Dark Spot Corrector Body Cream

Limit the collective use of Radiant Tone face skin care products to four times a day. Limit the collective use of Radiant Tone body products to two times a day. Do not use it on irritated skin, active acne breakouts, or sensitive areas. For best skin compatibility, only use products as directed within the Radiant Tone collection.

About Eucerin

For more than 100 years, Eucerin has been a trusted skincare brand dedicated to helping people achieve and maintain healthy-looking skin. Backed by dermatological science, Eucerin develops clinically proven skincare products that address a wide range of skin concerns, including dry skin, sensitive skin, eczema-prone skin, sun protection, and dark spots. Recommended by dermatologists and trusted by consumers worldwide, Eucerin combines innovative research with high-quality ingredients to deliver effective skincare solutions that moisturize, repair, protect, and support skin health. Eucerin is part of Beiersdorf Inc., the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, a global skincare company with more than a century of expertise in skin research and innovation. Beiersdorf's portfolio includes leading skincare and personal care brands such as Eucerin, NIVEA, Aquaphor, Coppertone, La Prairie, and Chantecaille. For more information, visit BeiersdorfUS.com, EucerinUS.com or follow @EucerinUS on social media.

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