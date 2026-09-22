Suewallst Reminds Applovin Corporation Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 16, 2026 - APP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In May 2026, AppLovin management told investors it had "100% seen faster improvements" to its AI models and saw no reason for that pace to "slow down," while promising its generative AI video tool would reach all accounts "shortly." Twelve weeks later the Company reported model improvement had been "lighter than normal" and the video tool was "still [a] work in progress."

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 12, 2026 and August 5, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

AppLovin reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $1.92 billion against consensus estimates of $1.94 billion. APP shares fell $82.13, or 19.66%, to close at $335.67 on August 6, 2026, down $171.31 from the Class Period high of $506.98 reached on July 12, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 16, 2026.

The Promise

The company projected a compounding growth engine: better AI models delivered better returns for advertisers, advertisers moved more budget onto the platform, and the resulting data improved the models again. On May 6, 2026, management described that mechanism as "a virtuous cycle, and it is working," told investors the Company had "100% seen faster improvements to the models, both across the consumer business and the gaming business," and added that "we don't really see a reason why that's going to slow down." On the same call, the generative AI video creative feature for the AppLovin Ads platform was described as in testing, with a plan to "roll it out to all accounts shortly."

The Reality

Results revealed a different picture on August 5, 2026. Management stated that the "pace of meaningful model improvement was lighter than normal during the quarter" and that the next step-up "landed just after quarter end." On the video tool, investors were told: "We're not at the point where we can yet get a high-quality video for 30 to 60 seconds in the hand of an advertiser out of the box. So that's still [a] work in progress."

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



Promised in March 2026: a 20% to 30% growth framework supported by "directed model enhancements and recursive learning" occurring "on an ongoing basis." Actual: single-digit second quarter growth, the weakest of the prior 12 quarters.

Promised in May 2026: the generative AI video tool rolled out "to all accounts shortly." Actual, August 5, 2026: "still [a] work in progress."

Anticipated second quarter revenue: $1.94 billion. Reported: $1.92 billion.

Class Period high: $506.98 per share. Close after the second quarter disclosure: $335.67 per share. During the Class Period, the individual defendants sold 260,065 shares for more than $109.1 million in proceeds, the complaint alleges.



The gap demonstrates, according to the lawsuit, that the constancy of AI model improvement and the readiness of the video tool were overstated while investors purchased at allegedly inflated prices.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges that AppLovin investors were told model gains had no reason to slow down weeks before the Company reported that the pace of meaningful improvement had been lighter than normal." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the APP Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the APP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AppLovin made materially false or misleading statements regarding the constancy and reliability of improvements to its AI advertising models and the development status of its generative AI video creative tool during the Class Period. When the Company reported second quarter revenue of $1.92 billion, disclosed that the pace of meaningful model improvement had been "lighter than normal," and described the video tool as "still [a] work in progress," the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did AppLovin allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 12, 2026 to August 5, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the APP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do APP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if my APP losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.