BIDU Shareholder Alert: Baidu, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to pension funds, asset managers, and other fiduciaries: a securities class action alleges Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) overstated the ability of its AI-powered business to cushion a rapidly deteriorating legacy online marketing franchise

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

BIDU American Depositary Shares closed at $90.87 on August 18, 2026, a single-session decline of $13.25 per share, or 12.73%, on unusually heavy volume, and far below the Class Period high of $162.52 reached on January 22, 2026. A fund holding 500,000 ADSs absorbed roughly $6.6 million in market value on that one day alone. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by November 13, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The pleading asserts that Baidu repeatedly told the market its AI-powered business was offsetting steep declines in legacy search advertising revenue. As averred in the action, that offset was allegedly insufficient and unsustainable, and total revenue was reasonably likely to decline. Fiscal 2025 total revenue fell 3% year over year to RMB 129.1 billion ($18.46 billion), and second quarter 2026 revenue declined 4% year over year.

The complaint charges that the Company's annual report stated it was not aware of any trends or uncertainties reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on total revenue, a representation plaintiffs allege lacked a reasonable basis.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and the alleged gap between Baidu's assurances about its AI transition and the revenue results later reported is precisely the type of issue fiduciaries are expected to evaluate. Funds with substantial documented losses are often best positioned to oversee a matter of this scale." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Plan trustees and investment committees are generally expected to consider whether identified securities claims represent recoverable plan assets rather than unclaimed value.

Eligibility depends on purchases made during the November 18, 2025 through August 17, 2026 Class Period, not on whether the position is still held.

Institutional loss analysis typically consolidates activity across custodians, sub-advisors, commingled vehicles, and separately managed accounts.

Passive China-technology and ADR mandates may hold BIDU without actively monitoring pending U.S. securities litigation. Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of counsel, litigation strategy, and any proposed settlement, without increasing an individual claimant's share of recovery.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BIDU Lawsuit

Q: When did Baidu, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 18, 2025 to August 17, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the BIDU class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BIDU lawsuit? A: The complaint names Baidu, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my BIDU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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