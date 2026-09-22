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Ipsos: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (14 To 18 September 2026)


2026-09-22 11:46:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22 September 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 14 to 18 September 2026

Issuer's registered name: Ipsos

Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Sep-26 FR0000073298 9 042 35,7650 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Sep-26 FR0000073298 5 853 35,7328 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Sep-26 FR0000073298 8 212 35,1191 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Sep-26 FR0000073298 6 963 35,0540 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Sep-26 FR0000073298 8 627 34,6719 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Sep-26 FR0000073298 6 741 34,6216 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Sep-26 FR0000073298 7 604 34,7450 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Sep-26 FR0000073298 7 381 34,7314 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Sep-26 FR0000073298 9 620 34,2783 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Sep-26 FR0000073298 5 880 34,1678 CEUX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”:

Attachment

  • target="_blank" href="" title="2026 09 22_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va" rel="nofollow">2026 09 22_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_v

MENAFN22092026004107003653ID1111698717



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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