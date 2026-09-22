11Th COLOR Winners Take The Global Stage At TERAVARNA

Michael D. Granger | Sugar High | Watercolor | USA

Julio César Cienfuegos | Paper Air Planes and Candy Dreams | Mixed Media | Mexico

Jay Johansen | The Other Woman in the Room | Acrylic | USA

Kevin Voyer | Abstract Aquarium | Acrylic | USA

Kaylie Pendleton | Burned Out | Oil | USA

TERAVARNA announces the winners of its 11th International Juried COLOR Competition, celebrating their vibrant canvases and exceptional color artworks.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The international art gallery TERAVARNA connects artists worldwide through international juried competitions, hosted fortnightly. The gallery builds a reputation on a world stage, offering winners the visibility they deserve beyond cash prizes and rewards. Participants from across the globe take part in these juried contests to earn exposure and permanent feature on TERAVARNA's gallery wall.

Last month, the gallery hosted the 11th COLOR Juried Art Competition and received an overwhelming response from the participating artists who submitted their color artworks from 34 countries to win the spotlight.

TERAVARNA unleashed the names of the cash prize winners of the 11th International Color Competition as the first prize winner, runner-up, merit prize winner, talent prize winners, and honorable mentions who presented life through vibrant palettes. TERAVARNA expresses its gratitude to all the participating artists for bringing in their unusual color paintings while exploring memory, identity, and experiences through this creative journey.

Artists from across the globe have submitted their color artworks for jurying by an expert panel of judges, marking a significant milestone for both emerging and established artists.

TERAVARNA extends its heartfelt gratitude to every artist who has contributed to the color contest and turned this showcase into a dynamic parade. It's time to reveal the names who have made the warm and cool colors and every hue in between worth a celebration.

The juried color contest attracted submissions from 34 countries, and 531 artists have won in the six prize categories. The winners are featured on TERAVARNA's social media platforms and gallery walls.

The first prize winner, Michael D. Granger of the USA, recreates nostalgic moments with his vibrant watercolor work titled 'Sugar High,' featuring bottles of candies in wide-ranging flavors.

Runner-up prize winner Julio César Cienfuegos from Mexico paints childhood memories in 'Paper Air Planes and Candy Dreams.' The surreal painting features confetti, candies, bonbons, and chocolates in emotional color contrasts.

The Merit Prize goes to Jay Johansen of the USA for the acrylic artwork titled 'The Other Woman in the Room'-a contrast of realism and abstraction, speaking of the duality of identity. 50 deserving artists receive the Talent Prize for their artistic discovery of soul-touching color canvases.

Besides having these names featured on TERAVARNA's Winners' Gallery, the gallery organizes an immersive simulated showcase celebrating the showstoppers of the 11th International Color Competition-a VR display of the most celebrated color artworks. It honors the creators who have invested their dedication, talent, and technique in exploring the color spectrum through human expression and experiences.

Winners not only get featured on the virtual wall of TERAVARNA-they are eligible for a premium marketplace feature on global marketplaces like ARTSY. The first, runners-up and merit-prize winners of the competition will receive a free feature on the premier ARTSY marketplace for 6 months. This visibility is crucial for building reputation and goodwill as artists.

The winners are also promoted on different social media platforms of TERAVARNA, such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, along with international exposure, connecting them with an extensive community of artists and collectors on a virtual plane.

The names of the winners of the 11th COLOR Juried Art Competition will also be revealed in TERAVARNA's email newsletters to our newsletter subscribers.

TERAVARNA looks forward to celebrating more such memorable editions of international juried art competitions with artists exploring color psychology and the color spectrum through contemporary lenses.

About TERAVARNA: Based in Los Angeles, TERAVARNA connects artists worldwide through themed juried competitions, dynamic online and physical showcases, solo exhibitions, and an online marketplace for buying and selling artworks. The gallery supports creativity across all geographical borders through its charitable FOUNDATION initiatives. So far, it has awarded over $203,700 in cash prizes to artists representing more than 136 countries in various juried contests-making this gallery a prominent spot in the global creative scene.

Niladri Sarker

TERAVARNA Art Gallery

+ +1 424-545-6789

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Meet the Color Artists Who Won Big! Winner Announced - Check Now! | TERAVARNA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

11th COLOR Winners Take the Global Stage at TERAVARNA News Provided By TERAVARNA September 22, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.