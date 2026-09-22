Odyssey Retail Advisors Selected To Shape Broad Street, The New Retail Destination At Utah City

The 250,000-square-foot district will introduce a highly curated mix of retail, dining, wellness, and services within this emerging urban core in Utah

- Rick Strauss, Principal at Odyssey Retail Advisors

VINEYARD, UT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah City has unveiled plans for Broad Street, a retail district that will serve as the primary shopping, dining, and gathering destination within the walkable 700-acre mixed-use development taking shape in Utah County. To bring the vision to life, Utah City has selected Odyssey Retail Advisors, a premier retail real estate advisory firm, to lead retail strategy and leasing for the district.

Odyssey Retail Advisors brings an exceptional track record in curating retail environments for prominent landlords and global brands across major U.S. markets, leading retail strategy at renowned destinations including Hudson Yards in New York, CityCenter in Washington, D.C. and Bellagio in Las Vegas, among many others. The firm's selection for Broad Street reflects Utah City's ambition to bring the same level of curation to Utah that Odyssey has delivered in some of the country's most competitive retail markets.

Currently in the design phase, Broad Street is envisioned as an approximately 250,000-square-foot, highly walkable retail district anchored by Utah City's residential development, Huntsman Cancer Institute, and an array of wellness amenities. Plans call for an architecturally engaging neighborhood that brings together a curated mix of fashion, food and beverage, wellness, beauty, home, entertainment and service concepts, designed to create a natural gathering place for the community. Construction on Broad Street is expected to begin in spring 2027.

"Broad Street gives us the opportunity to curate a retail mix that feels both elevated and relevant to the community," said Rick Strauss, Principal at Odyssey Retail Advisors. "We are focused on identifying distinctive concepts that complement one another, meeting the needs and ambition of Utah City, and introducing something new to the broader market. The goal is to create a balanced mix that gives people a compelling reason to spend time in Utah City."

Utah City has also appointed Dave Harris as Senior Vice President of Retail. Harris will oversee retail development across Utah City and work directly with Odyssey on the strategy, curation and leasing of Broad Street. Harris joins Utah City following more than 25 years in management roles with The Taubman Company, where he oversaw properties in multiple states and most recently served as General Manager of City Creek, a 700,000-square-foot shopping destination in Salt Lake City.

“Having previously worked with members of the Odyssey team, I know firsthand the depth of experience, judgment, and industry relationships they bring to a project of this magnitude,” said Dave Harris.“The years I have spent working in all scales of retail development reinforce that enduring retail destinations are built through thoughtful curation, strong partnerships, and a clear sense of place. Broad Street gives us a rare opportunity to apply those lessons from the ground up, creating a district that serves the residents of Utah City while becoming an important visitor destination.”

Broad Street will form a central part of downtown Utah City, where phase one plans include more than 2,800 residences, more than 355 hotel rooms, and a music venue with capacity for more than 3,000 people. The district will connect to Utah City's parks, paseos and public spaces, helping establish a pedestrian-oriented urban core between Utah Lake and the Wasatch Mountains.

At full build-out, Utah City is planned to encompass 17 million square feet of mixed-use development across five distinct districts, including 3.2 million square feet of commercial space, approximately 425,000 square feet of retail and more than 50 acres of parks and walking paths. The development connects directly to FrontRunner commuter rail as the only stop along the 83-mile corridor that will open to a walkable shopping and dining district. Immediate access to Interstate 15 places it within 15 minutes of Brigham Young University, Sundance Resort and Provo Airport, and approximately 35 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and its international airport.

Additional details about Broad Street, including project design, development timing and future retail announcements, will be shared as plans advance.

Hilary Reiter Azzaretti

Redhead Marketing & PR

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Odyssey Retail Advisors Selected to Shape Broad Street, the New Retail Destination at Utah City News Provided By Redhead Marketing & PR September 22, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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