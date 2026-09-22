Nectar & Nest Unveils 'Toile & Tale,' The Newest Design In Its Artist Collection

The latest design from Nectar & Nest.

The Fall/Winter 2026 Bread Baker Set pairs the brand's sustainable bread storage with an original pattern by Canadian surface designer Kim Morrow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This fall, the art of breadmaking gets a new canvas. Nectar & Nest, the design-forward brand creating beautiful, sustainable solutions for homemade bread, today announced the launch of Toile & Tale, the newest limited-edition design in its Artist Collection. Created in collaboration with Alberta, Canada-based surface pattern designer Kim Morrow, the new Bread Baker Set launches September 22, the first day of autumn.Toile & Tale brings Morrow's love of handcrafted detail, layered texture and the quiet beauty of everyday life to one of Nectar & Nest's signature bread storage solutions. The pattern was inspired by a simple memory of Morrow watching her children film a dragonfly in wonder-a small moment that became a reminder of how much beauty can be found in the everyday.That philosophy made Morrow a natural fit for Nectar & Nest and founder Brandie Cazimero-Ornellas, whose own creative background spans fashion design, illustration and baking.“The Artist Collection is my favorite launch of the year,” says Cazimero-Ornellas.“I love being able to introduce our community to another artist's work while giving a percentage of sales back to them. Kim's design feels especially at home at Nectar & Nest because it celebrates the same thing we do: Finding beauty and meaning in the everyday moments that happen around our homes and tables.”A Native Hawaiian illustrator, former Miss Hawaii USA and eco-entrepreneur, Cazimero-Ornellas founded Nectar & Nest out of her desire to combine her lifelong love of design with the craft of breadmaking. The brand creates products designed to solve the practical challenges faced by home bread bakers-including keeping homemade loaves fresh longer-without asking consumers to sacrifice beauty in the process.The Artist Collection takes that mission one step further by transforming an everyday breadmaking essential into an opportunity to showcase independent artists and their work. A percentage of sales from each Artist Collection design is given directly to the featured artist, creating an ongoing connection between the artist and the products bearing their work.For Morrow, a homemaker turned artist with a background in textiles, that intersection between function and art is central to her work. Her surface patterns are designed to bring warmth, intention and comfort to the spaces and rituals that make a house feel like home-whether that's gathering around a table, baking a loaf of bread or simply noticing a dragonfly with your children.The launch also marks a new chapter for Nectar & Nest beyond the design itself. Toile & Tale will debut the brand's new packaging direction, giving consumers a first look at the evolving visual identity of Nectar & Nest as the company continues to grow.The Toile & Tale Bread Baker Set will be available beginning September 22, 2026, at nectarandnesthome while supplies last.##About Nectar & NestNectar & Nest is a design-forward home goods brand creating artisanal bread bags, bowl covers, and reusable kitchen essentials for modern makers. Made with GOTS-certified organic cotton, beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin, Nectar & Nest products are fully compostable and designed to help homemade bread stay fresher longer while reducing reliance on disposable storage. Through limited-edition artist collaborations and eco-conscious craftsmanship, Nectar & Nest transforms everyday kitchen essentials into meaningful objects designed to be used, loved, and displayed.

Emily Cappiello

The Gourmet Insider

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Nectar & Nest Unveils 'Toile & Tale,' the Newest Design in Its Artist Collection News Provided By The Gourmet Insider September 22, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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