Vatican Secretary Of State Honors Missionary To Migrants In New York

Cardinal Parolin Preaching at Our Lady of Pompeii Church on 125th Anniversary of St. John Scalabrini's Visit to United States. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

Cardinal Parolin Greets Parishioners at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 125th Anniversary Mass of St Scalabrini's visit to the United States. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

Parishioner Leonardo Maciel presents flags of migrant nations to United States during Offertory at St. John Scalabrini 125th Anniversary Mass at Our Lady of Pompeii Church. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

Cardinal Parolin Commemorates John Scalabrini, the Saint Who Encouraged Pope Leo XIII to Send Mother Cabrini to America

- Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of The Holy SeeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 125th Anniversary of St. John Baptist Scalabrini, founder of The Missionaries of St. Charles ' historic visit to the United States was commemorated with a Solemn Mass at Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Manhattan on Sunday, September 20. The Mass was celebrated by His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of The Holy See.Scalabrini was called“Father of Migrants” by Saint John Paul II on the occasion of his beatification on November 9, 1997. As the Bishop of Piacenza he saw thousands of his fellow Italians departing for distant lands and understood that the Church could not remain silent while her people were involved in such a mass migration. He became the principal initiator of a multifaceted and holistic approach to ministering to these great crowds throughout each stage of their journey from the point of departure with chaplains at docks and on ships to ultimately churches and missionaries at their destination. His work caused him to challenge governments and municipalities to work on behalf of these immigrants as well as fight those who would try to manipulate and take advantage of these souls.“The causes of migration have profoundly changed,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of The Holy See,“but we are all invited to look beyond borders and political differences and to look ahead and commit ourselves to building a world and a Church without barriers, without strangers.”He urged the faithful, especially Scalabrinian missionaries and laity, to mimic Scalabrini and renew their commitment amid changing migration realities and called for international cooperation that honors the dignity of immigrants and a Church that recognizes no one as a stranger.Cardinal Parolin revealed his emotion of speaking from the same altar where Scalabrini addressed Italian immigrants 125 years earlier. Reflecting on the parable of the workers in the vineyard, he highlighted God's gratuitous love and Scalabrini's“evangelical gaze” that saw migrants not as a social problem but as“a people on the move.” He recalled Scalabrini's pioneering work on their behalf, including founding the Scalabrinian congregations, encouraging Pope Leo XIII to send Mother Cabrini to New York and meeting President Theodore Roosevelt during his 100-day U.S. journey that began in New York and brought him to more than a dozen states and twenty cities from Boston to Kansas City.During the Offertory of the Mass, many different symbols of migrants were presented to the Cardinal including flags from around the world as well as workers boots and luggage.“As part of the Brazilian community, I have been coming to this church for 10 years,” said parishioner Leonardo Maciel,“it was important to be present for this celebration of Saint Scalabrini, who came to this country 125 years ago to help immigrants. Back then it was mostly Italian, but eventually all of us.”In attendance were Most Rev. Jacques Fabre-Jeune, C.S. Bishop of Charleston; Most Rev. Christophe El-Kassis, Apostolic Nuncio, Permanent Observer of The Holy See to The United Nations; Rev. Leonir Chiarello, C.S., Superior General of The Missionaries of St. Charles (Scalabrinians); Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi, Permanent Representative of Italy to The United Nations; Consul General Giuseppe Pastorelli, Consulate of Italy; Consul General Juan Carlos Borromeo, Consulate of The Philippines among many other distinguished guests from around the world.This celebration in New York City is one of many different events around the country commemorating Scalbrini's visit to the United States and will include a Mass with His Eminence, Cardinal Robert W. McElroy in Washington D.C. on Sunday, October 25, 2026.About The Congregation of The Missionaries of Saint Charles Borromeo (Scalabrinians)The Congregation of the Missionaries of St. Charles (Scalabrinians) is an international community of priests and brothers dedicated to the pastoral care of migrants, refugees and people on the move. Founded on November 28, 1887, by St. John Baptist Scalabrini, Bishop of Piacenza, Italy, the Congregation was established to accompany Italian emigrants during a time of mass migration to the Americas. Today, Scalabrinians serve migrants of every culture, religion and ethnicity in more than 30 countries across five continents, living their charism of“becoming migrants with the migrants” and helping others recognize Christ in those who are on the move.

Stephen Connolly

Honor & Gold

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