AMD Trailer Rental Relocates To Mckinney With 24-Hour Pickup

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AMD Trailer Rental relocated to McKinney, TX with 24-hour pickup. Utility, dump, enclosed, and car-hauler trailers. No deposit.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MCKINNEY, Texas – Sept. 2, 2026. AMD Trailer Rental has relocated its primary rental yard from Allen to 5168 Baxter Well Rd, McKinney, TX 75071, and now offers pickup 24 hours a day. The company continues to serve Allen as a service area, along with McKinney, Plano, Frisco, and the wider North Dallas and DFW area.

The move places the fleet closer to customers who need utility trailers, dump trailers, enclosed cargo trailers, and car haulers, with 24-hour pickup for reserved trailers outside traditional business hours, no deposit required, and no hidden mileage fees.

"We moved from Allen to McKinney to make rental simpler for the people who actually use these trailers: builders, landscapers, and homeowners who need something ready when the job can't wait," said Amer Daka, owner of AMD Trailer Rental. "Allen remains part of our service area, and 24-hour pickup means you can collect your trailer on your schedule, not ours."

Built for real jobs, not just weekend errands

AMD's fleet is maintained for everyday and commercial hauling:

- Dump trailers for debris, landscaping, and site cleanup

- Utility trailers for equipment and general loads

- Enclosed trailers for weather-protected cargo

- Car haulers and tilt/work trailers for vehicles and heavier equipment

Local delivery is available within the DFW area. Customers can also request help matching the right trailer to the load by calling or texting before they arrive.

How to rent

1. Call or text +1 (469) 972-8824 with dates and what you're hauling.

2. Confirm availability and reserve. No deposit required.

3. Pick up anytime at the McKinney yard, or ask about local delivery.

Address: 5168 Baxter Well Rd, McKinney, TX 75071

Hours: Pickup available 24/7

Web:

About AMD Trailer Rental

AMD Trailer Rental is a McKinney-based trailer rental company serving North Dallas and the wider DFW metro, including Allen as a continued service area. The company provides clean, well-maintained utility, dump, enclosed, and car-hauler trailers for short- and longer-term use, with flexible booking and 24-hour pickup at its Baxter Well Road yard.

Amer Daka

AMD Trailer Rental

+1 469-972-8824

...

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AMD Trailer Rental Relocates to McKinney With 24-Hour Pickup News Provided By Click4Corp September 22, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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