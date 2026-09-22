PARKER's PINK PARTY BRINGS CULTURE, FASHION & ENTERTAINMENT TO LOS ANGELES

The star-studded celebration marks the beginning of a new event series from cultural influencer and creative executive Parker XL,“The Pink Prince of the West”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles turned pink as cultural influencer, creative executive, and founder of True To Brand Parker XL welcomed an eclectic mix of actors, influencers, reality television personalities, comedians, creatives, and tastemakers to the inaugural Parker's Pink Party.More than a birthday celebration, Parker's Pink Party was designed as an immersive cultural experience where fashion, entertainment, community, and unapologetic self-expression came together under one roof.The star-studded guest list included Emmy-winning actor Michael Franklin, reality television icon Tiffany“New York” Pollard, Yi Zhou, comedian Daphnique Springs, reality television personality Myesha Daniels, Vic Brew, Tyler Capri, Margo Perez, Vincent De Paul, Friday Chamberlin, and other notable personalities and creatives from across entertainment and culture.A $50,000 PINK FASHION MOMENTParker made an entrance designed to set the tone before he even stepped inside the party, pulling up in a custom pink car by Ikonic Designs.For the occasion, the self-proclaimed“Pink Prince of the West” wore a statement $50,000 pink lambskin jacket by Perry White, paired with custom pants by M.Diggs NYC. The head-to-toe custom look transformed Parker's arrival into one of the evening's defining fashion moments and reinforced the larger vision behind the Pink Party: bold individuality, glamour and self-expression without limits.Guests followed suit, arriving dressed in shades of pink and transforming the venue into a fashion moment of its own while experiencing an evening filled with interactive entertainment, performances, and unexpected details.Programming throughout the evening included live caricature drawings by Zoe Rose, customized treats, live burlesque entertainment, and luxury models and dancers provided by Luna Entertainment (@lunaent_ ), creating an atmosphere that blended a high-fashion social event with an immersive celebration.The event was made possible with support from official sponsors and partners, including @SightXchange, The Sunshine Trips and Tours, and Luna Entertainment (@lunaent_).The evening was captured by @popesstudios, documenting the personalities, fashion, performances, and energy that brought Parker's world to life.For Parker, the celebration represents the beginning of something much larger.Parker's Pink Party serves as the kickoff to a planned series of Pink Party experiences led by Parker XL -“The Pink Prince of the West.” The series will continue Parker's vision of creating spaces that bring together culture, community, fashion, entertainment, and memorable programming while maintaining one essential ingredient: fun.“I wanted the Pink Party to feel like stepping into my world - fashion-forward, culturally connected, unexpected and, most importantly, fun,” said Parker.“This first event was the introduction. I want Pink Party to grow into an experience that brings different corners of entertainment and culture together while creating moments people actually remember.”With its inaugural Los Angeles celebration complete, Parker's Pink Party is only getting started.ABOUT PARKER XLParker XL is a Los Angeles-based cultural influencer, creative executive, brand strategist, and founder of True To Brand. Working across entertainment, fashion, experiential marketing, public relations, and culture, Parker has built his career around developing memorable experiences and connecting brands, personalities, and communities.Known as“The Pink Prince of the West,” Parker is expanding Parker's Pink Party into an ongoing experiential series celebrating individuality, fashion, community, entertainment, and contemporary culture.

Alora Johnson

True To Brand

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PARKER'S PINK PARTY BRINGS CULTURE, FASHION & ENTERTAINMENT TO LOS ANGELES News Provided By True To Brand September 22, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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