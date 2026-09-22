Brian Cooper Dill Announces New California Incentive for Homeowners Switching to Artificial Turf

Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA, is proud to announce a new California incentive opportunity for homeowners who replace traditional grass with water-efficient artificial turf.

Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA.“We are proud to help homeowners understand their options and make the transition to artificial turf easier.”

Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA INC

Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA, announces a new California incentive for homeowners who replace grass with water-efficient artificial turf.

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brian Cooper Dill Announces New California Incentive for Homeowners Switching to Artificial Turf

Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA, is proud to announce a new California incentive opportunity for homeowners who replace traditional grass with water-efficient artificial turf.

The program is designed to encourage water conservation while helping California homeowners create attractive, low-maintenance outdoor spaces. Eligible homeowners may receive financial incentives for qualifying artificial turf projects, subject to program guidelines, local availability, application requirements, and approval.

“California homeowners are looking for practical ways to conserve water without giving up the appearance and usability of a beautiful lawn,” said Brian Cooper Dill, founder of TURF ZONE USA.“We are proud to help homeowners understand their options and make the transition to artificial turf easier.”

TURF ZONE USA provides professional artificial turf installation for residential properties, including project planning, product selection, installation, and ongoing maintenance. The company can also help homeowners understand the documentation and project requirements that may apply when seeking available incentives.

Incentive amounts, eligibility requirements, deadlines, and participating locations may vary. Homeowners should confirm current program details with the applicable California state agency, water district, or local water provider before beginning a project.

To learn more about artificial turf installation and available California incentive opportunities, visit turfzoneusa.

About TURF ZONE USA

TURF ZONE USA provides artificial turf installation and maintenance services for residential and commercial customers. The company helps property owners create attractive, water-efficient outdoor spaces through professional installation and ongoing turf care.

Bob Domani

American Data Company

+1 310-206-4831

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